Faye L Over (Varner), 78, of Chambersburg, passed away the evening of Thursday, May 12, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born on July 2, 1943 in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Beattie C. and Almeda (Zinn) Varner. Faye enjoyed listening to...

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO