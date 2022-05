ELKTON, Md.- Each year, drivers and equipment operators from around the Mid-Atlantic region gather for the SWANA Road-E-O event that puts driving and handling skills to the test. ACUA Collections Driver Ramon Nazario and Equipment Operator II Jonathan Santana participated in the 2022 competition held on May 12-13 in Elkton. Solid Waste Director Gary Conover served as a judge in the event.

ELKTON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO