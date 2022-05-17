ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romulus, MI

Student taken into custody after suspicious package found at Romulus school

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJYJK_0fh1IFqw00

A student at Summit Academy North High School in Romulus was taken into custody after a suspicious package was found at the school on Tuesday morning.

The school liaison officer found the package around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and called for all the vehicles they could get to the school.

The school was locked down while police investigated the package, and a police official said the package is in their custody.

According to police, the suspicious package was not of a bomb or HAZMAT nature, and they are investigating the contents.

It's not clear why the student was taken into custody, but police have called the student a person of interest.

"Nobody was ever in danger, the school did a fantastic job, the administration got everything locked down quickly," Huron Township Police Chief Everette Robbins said at the scene.

