Musk says Twitter deal 'cannot move forward' without proof of number of fake accounts

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk now says his deal to acquire Twitter "cannot move forward" until he receives more information about how many fake accounts are on the platform. After tweeting that his deal to acquire the social media company was "on hold," Musk said Tuesday he's demanding Twitter CEO Parag...

The Week

The Week

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

