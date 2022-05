With just over a month before The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix for its third season, the streamer has finally revealed the full trailer for the new episodes which you can find in the player below! The full trailer offers us a lot of clues about the new season and its plot. Having left off on the cliffhanger of "The Sparrow Academy" and the return of their sibling Ben, the trailer reveals that when they arrived in 2019 they created a time paradox and a a result a "Kugelblitz" has been created, which will, you guessed it, end the world if nothing is done. Naturally the trailer for the new season also includes a tease of one character's return and a great song that will have you tapping your toes. Check it out in the player below.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO