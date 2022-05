Cleo Venhuizen, a lifelong resident and an icon of Holland, spent the day saying goodbye to her family, and then peacefully passed away on May 15 at the age of 98. She was a major contributor and leader in Holland. She served as Executive Director of the Camp Fire Girls program for 30 years, creating beneficial activities and lifelong memories, including outdoor camps and social activities, for hundreds of girls and their families. She was awarded a Presidential Commendation for exceptional service to others by President Richard Nixon.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO