Willmar, MN

Appeals court upholds ruling that murder defendant is incompetent for trial

By Paul Jurgens
740thefan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the ruling that a murder defendant in...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Mankato man texted woman death threats

A Mankato man is facing felony charges after he allegedly threatened a woman in text messages. A warrant has been issued for Rico Lee Ayler, 36, who was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with threats of violence and two counts of stalking, all felonies. A criminal complaint says...
MANKATO, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend Last Year

A woman from St. Paul was sentenced to more than ten years in jail on Tuesday for fatally stabbing her boyfriend in the back with a kitchen knife last year after an argument. After pleading guilty to second-degree unintentional murder in the Sept. 10 shooting of Eric T. Brown, 23, of Minneapolis, on St. Paul’s East Side, Kayla J. Pope, 22, was sentenced to 128 months in Ramsey County District Court.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
beckersspine.com

Minnesota orthopedic group hit with $111M negligence verdict

A jury has awarded a man more than $111 million in damages as a result of alleged negligent care provided by Sartell, Minn.-based St. Cloud Orthopedic Associates in relation to surgery on his left leg, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court for Minnesota on May 17. Five...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS – A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. As part of Wednesday’s plea deal, Thomas Lane will have a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder dismissed. Lane, along with J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, has already been convicted on federal counts of violating the civil rights of Floyd. Former officer Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder last year and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Gibbon man accused of molesting girl known to him

A Gibbon man is accused of molesting a girl known to him. Kevin John Benner, 36, was charged last week in Sibley County Court with three counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct. A criminal complaint says the girl, who is under the age of 13, reported earlier this month...
GIBBON, MN
CBS Minnesota

California Man Charged In Hopkins Apartment Shooting

HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) – A 43-year-old California man faces charges in connection to Monday morning’s apartment shooting in Hopkins that left one man injured. Juan Antonio Partida Ramos of Southgate, California, was charged with second-degree assault in Hennepin County. According to the complaint, Hopkins police responded to a report of a shooting on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, who was hospitalized with “substantial injuries” but is expected to survive, documents say. A witness said she was present when Partida Ramos and the victim had an argument about being “manly,” and he took a gun from his waist, pointing it at the victim. Several witnesses said they didn’t see the shooting happen, but saw Partida Ramos with a gun immediately afterwards. They then took his gun and put it in the bedroom to keep it away from him, the complaint says. Police arrested Partida Ramos outside of the apartment. They then executed a search warrant and found the 9mm pistol in the bedroom. The suspect is currently in custody. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.
HOPKINS, MN
myklgr.com

Human Bone Found In Minnesota River Determined To Be Nearly 8,000 Years Old

A bone found in the Minnesota River last autumn is human and nearly 8,000 years old, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the bone was found by a pair of kayakers south of Sacred Heart in September 2021. It was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined the bone came from a human.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Person
Keith Ellison
myklgr.com

Kandiyohi County deputies locate North Dakota suspect after three-county high-speed chase

A North Dakota man was arrested after being captured by Kandiyohi County deputies following a three-county high speed chase Sunday. On May 15, Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office deputies were aware of radio reports of a black Cadillac car being pursued by the Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office eastbound through their county. That pursuit was ended by Big Stone County.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Pair accused in $400,000 theft at store where they worked

MINNETONKA, Minn. – Two people are accused of stealing more than $400,000 in items from a suburban Minneapolis department store where they worked. Authorities say the suspects stole high-end purses, shoes, jackets and other expensive items from Nordstrom at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. Detectives recovered more than $46,000 in cash, which is believed to be proceeds from selling the stolen items. The suspects had 215 postings on their eBay account at the time of their arrests.
MINNETONKA, MN
MIX 108

Thousands Of Minnesota Renters Could Be Facing Eviction Due To A Legal Loophole

During the height of the pandemic and even now many people who rent a home or apartment have fallen behind on payments due to job loss or illness. One such person is Brianna Berger who was renting a home in Big Lake Minnesota when she became sick from COVID-19 back in October of 2021. She basically had COVID-19 all month long and was not able to work with no other income coming in.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Man beaten by Minneapolis police settles for $1.5 million

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – A St. Paul man who was beaten by police in the aftermath of George floyd’s Killing, violent demonstrations and rioting, will receive $1.5 million in a settlement reached with the city of Minneapolis. Surveillance video from May 30, 2020, shows police in an unmarked van...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Derek Leake, 56, Charged In Fatal Stabbing On Metro Transit Bus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with two felony counts in the fatal stabbing of another man on a Metro Transit bus last month. Charges were filed in Hennepin County against Derek Leake in the April 24 incident, which happened aboard a Metro Transit Route 21 bus at about 2:10 a.m. The stabbing happened near Lagoon and Emerson avenues. Investigators say a “verbal altercation” preceded the stabbing, and the attacker fled on foot. Surveillance video from the bus showed Leake taking out a large knife and cleaning his fingernails with it before putting it away. The victim was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Alcohol Involved in Deadly Minnesota Wreck

Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM) - Alcohol was reportedly involved in a deadly traffic crash in rural southwest Minnesota Tuesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle was traveling on Highway 30 near the Minnesota/South Dakota border when it left the roadway and rolled around just before 9:00 p.m. A passenger in...
PIPESTONE, MN
KEYC

Canoeist speaks on finding body believed to be missing Mankato woman

Minnesota First Congressional District hopeful Brad Finstad visited Mankato Tuesday. Taopi residents begin rebuilding process. FLOOD ASSISTANCE: What resources are available now and when the water recedes?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Southern Minnesota families navigate baby formula shortage. Updated: 6 hours ago. The baby formula shortage has forced parents across...
MANKATO, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis to pay Jaleel Stallings $1.5 million

Jaleel Stallings, an Army veteran who was acquitted on the grounds of self-defense after he was charged with shooting at Minneapolis police, has agreed to settle a civil lawsuit against the city for $1.5 million plus costs and attorneys’ fees.  The post Minneapolis to pay Jaleel Stallings $1.5 million appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Found In Mississippi River In Anoka Identified As Keith Harvell

Originally published May 14 ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was pulled Saturday from the Mississippi River in Anoka, and authorities have now identified the deceased. Authorities in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that a 911 caller reported the body around 6:30 p.m. in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street. On Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Keith Harvell of Elk River. Harvell’s death remains under investigation. He had been reported as a missing person last month.
ANOKA, MN

