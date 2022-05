TULSA — The game has changed, but Tiger Woods’ strategy has not. His body and his personality have, but his strategy has not. Woods would’ve 2-ironed his way around Southern Hills on Thursday at the PGA Championship with two perfect legs, and he 2-ironed his way around Southern Hills on Thursday with two surgically rebuilt ones. It’s no mystery why: Woods won 15 major championships playing highly conservative golf. One of those came here, 15 years ago, and Woods figured he’d pick apart this Oklahoma gem in similar fashion this time. Plot his way around. Play to his spots.

