Bournemouth duo Kieffer Moore and Chris Mepham celebrate promotion by getting engaged to model wags in Dubai

By Phil Cadden
 2 days ago

LOVE is in the air at Premier League newboys Bournemouth after Kieffer Moore and Chris Mepham both got engaged to their long-term girlfriends in Dubai in the space of 24 hours.

Striker Moore, who scored the winner against Nottingham Forest on May 3 which clinched the Cherries' return to the Prem, got down on one knee and proposed to Charlotte Russell on Sunday.

Kieffer Moore got down on one knee in front of a big 'marry me' sign Credit: Instagram @kieffermoore
Moore and fiancee Charlotte Russell shared a celebratory kiss Credit: Instagram @kieffermoore
Chris Mepham's fiancee Jodie Francis looked ecstatic with her ring Credit: Instagram @_meps
Mepham romantically laid out rose petals and candles Credit: Instagram @_meps

Then Moore's Bournemouth and Wales team-mate Mepham also announced yesterday that he had popped the question to Jodie Francis.

It caps off a dream season for the pair, who are on holiday in the United Arab Emirates before they link up with the Wales squad next Monday for their World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine on June 5 in Cardiff as well as four Nations League matches.

Moore revealed on Instagram that 'she said yes' accompanied by a wedding ring and love heart emojis.

He added on his post: "The most incredible woman and I can't wait to marry her!"

The 29-year-old shared a series of pictures from his proposal with the words 'marry me' spelt out in lights behind them.

The couple have been together for more than nine years and the big forward received congratulations from Bournemouth and Wales pals including Mepham, David Brooks, Brennan Johnson and Jonny Williams.

Defender Mepham, 24, also took to Instagram on Monday night when he posted: "She said YES!!!' followed by a wedding ring and love heart emojis.

He added: "Cannot begin to explain how grateful I am to have you in my life, I can't wait to one day marry you and spend the rest of my life with you."

Russell has dated Moore for nine years Credit: Instagram @charlotteamyrussell
Francis said she was the "happiest girl in the world" following Mepham's proposal

More messages of congratulations poured in from the likes of Moore, Brooks, Johnson, Harry Wilson and Neco Williams.

It is an amazing start to the summer for the pair which could get even better if they help Wales qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Wales are set to take on Scotland or Ukraine in the play-off final with the winner booking a place in England's group at the World Cup.

