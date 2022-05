Click here to read the full article. Target’s shares are tumbling on the heels of a disappointing earnings report. The big box retailer reported Q1 adjusted earnings per share of $2.19 that fell short of analysts’ estimates of $3.06. Revenues for the quarter came in at $25.17 billion versus an expected $24.49 billion. Target shares were down over 24% by early Wednesday afternoon. Target said its weak Q1 results were a result of high fuel and transportation costs as well as excess inventory in its supply chain. Target saw an unexpected sales slowdown in categories such as home, electronics, sporting goods and apparel...

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO