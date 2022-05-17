ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Grand slams, star pitchers: Vote for PrepXtra boys high school athlete of the week May 9-15

By Emily Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43KvnK_0fh1FrQ300

Vote now for PrepXtra boys high school athlete of the week!

Fans may vote one time per hour. The polls end at noon on Friday. If polls do not display, please refresh the page.

Here are this week's candidates:

Zach Armstrong, Coalfield baseball: Armstrong hit a grand slam for his first home run of the season and went 2-4 to lead the Yellow Jackets to an 11-9 win over Oneida in the District 3-1A championship. He also went 3-3 and hit five RBIs in the semifinals against Oliver Springs.

Riley Franklin, Pigeon Forge baseball: Franklin led Pigeon Forge to its 16th district championship both pitching and hitting. In a 10-3 win over Union County, he crushed his ninth home run of the season, went 2-2 and hit three RBIs while allowing just three hits and striking out seven batters in 5.2 innings of work. He also went 1-1 with a home run against Alcoa in the semifinals.

Kanye Harris, CAK track and field: Harris finished first in three events at the Division II-A East Region Championships. He ran a personal best time of 10.88 to win the 100-meter dash, won the 200-meter dash in 22.69 and recorded a mark of 20 feet, 11 inches to win the long jump. His distance in long jump was a personal best by more than a foot.

TOP 10 BASEBALL TEAMS: Knoxville area baseball rankings: Bearden rejoins, two new teams debut to shake up top 10

NIL IN HIGH SCHOOLS: Tennessee high school football coaches on NIL at TSSAA level: 'It will kill inner city teams'

FARRAGUT BASEBALL: 'Like a dream:' Farragut's Lukas Buckner was destined to be star shortstop on father's team

Tanner Humphrey, Carter baseball: Humphrey was named the District 3-3A tournament MVP, leading Carter in the championship both hitting and pitching. He hit 3-3 and tossed the complete game in a 5-4 victory over Gibbs, and hit two RBIs in a semifinal win over Seymour.

Jackson Novinger, West soccer: Novinger recorded assists on five of West's six goals in a 6-0 shutout against Central in the District 3-3A semifinals, and he added a goal in the Rebels' 3-1 championship win over Oak Ridge.

Drake Randolph, Lenoir City baseball: Randolph helped lead Lenoir City to the District 5-3A championship, pitching a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits and striking out 14 batters in a 3-0 win over South-Doyle. He also hit an RBI in the second game of the double-header going 1-2 at the plate.

Contact Emily Adams at eaadams@gannett.com or on Twitter @eaadams6 .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Grand slams, star pitchers: Vote for PrepXtra boys high school athlete of the week May 9-15

Comments / 0

Related
1450wlaf.com

Brady signs to play football for University of the Cumberlands

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – All-Region selection football player Zac Brady made it official on Tuesday. The Cougar signed to become a Patriot as he transitions from Campbell High to the University of the Cumberlands. Though Brady had other offers, a couple of schools in Wisconsin and Maryville College, he...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Craven Wings adds an Ace to their impressive roster

CHOTO, Tenn. (WATE) – Craven Wings already had a stacked team with University of Tennessee tight-end Jacob Warren on the squad. But with the addition of UT baseball ace and fastest pitch record holder Ben Joyce, its going to be an exciting season. When it comes to heat, no...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
City
Oliver Springs, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Lenoir City, TN
City
Alcoa, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Education
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
City
Oak Ridge, TN
wvlt.tv

The Island in Pigeon Forge to host almost 40 UT football players for autograph session

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Island in Pigeon Forge is going orange and white next month to welcome the Legends of Tennessee Football for an exclusive autograph session. The event, scheduled for June 11, will feature 39 current and former UT football players. Those interested can bring up to two items to be signed, Island representatives said. There will also be special “Rocky Top” and “I’m a Vol for Life Y’all” performances on the Island show fountain.
wvlt.tv

Tennessee basketball lands commitment from 6′8″ forward Tobe Awaka

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Less than two days after visiting campus, 2023 power forward prospect Tobe Awaka announced his commitment to Tennessee. The New York native’s commitment comes on the heels of 5-star small forward Julian Phillips’ official signing with the Big Orange. “I felt like I really...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee football’s top 10 in-state players for 2022

Even if the state isn’t as deep as Alabama, Georgia or Florida, Tennessee football has been at its best when building its team around in-state talent. Josh Heupel missed out on lots of in-state players in the Vols’ 2022 recruiting class, but that had a lot to do with low expectations for the program last summer and the NCAA investigation.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Basketball Target Sets Commitment Date

Tennessee basketball target Cade Phillips is announcing his college commitment on May 26 at 1 p.m. ET, the four-star announced on his Twitter Tuesday. The Alabama power forward just finished his junior year of high school at Jacksonville High School and still has one more prep season before enrolling at the college of his choice ahead of the 2023-24 season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Grand Slam#Highschoolsports#Coalfield#Armstrong#Franklin#Nil#Tssaa
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Wing Target Committing Friday Coming Off Visit To Knoxville

Texas small forward D.J. Jefferson is making his college commitment Friday, On3’s Joe Tipton first reported Tuesday. Jefferson visited Knoxville last weekend and will decide between Tennessee, Wake Forrest and Washington State. Last weekend has already been a fruitful recruiting weekend for Rick Barnes and his staff. New York...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

New York Power Forward Commits To Tennessee

Following a weekend official visit to Knoxville, New York power forward Tobe Awaka committed to Tennessee on his Instagram Tuesday morning. “Happy to announce that as a member of the class of 2023, I will be committing to the University of Tennessee,” Awaka said on Instagram. A year after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Three Central students to join Pride of the Southland Band

Three Central High School students will continue their academic and musical pursuits at the University of Tennessee. The trio will play in UT’s Pride of the Southland Band, one of the most renowned collegiate marching bands in the country. Charley Rose Bible, Jake Ensor and Nicholas Fontanarosa officially became...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Hoops Rumors

Details emerge on new Vols WR Bru McCoy's off-field issues at USC

Bru McCoy landed at Tennessee this offseason via the college football transfer portal, but not long ago, the wide receiver was set to be the next great USC star. Issues off the field ended those dreams, and now court documents unearthed by the Los Angeles Times reportedly show why USC suspended McCoy last August, and the details are difficult to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WATE

Metcalf Bottoms of Sevier County

How forensic investigators cracked a 23-year-old …. Patient personal information found at abandoned Clinton …. Wife of local fallen officer visits law enforcement …
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

'Edwards Boys' and pal pulled off Tennessee’s last stagecoach heist

As motorists wind their way along a high ridge of Highway 70 North in Putnam County from Cookeville toward Carthage, they may spy a Tennessee Historical Commission sign about one-and-three-quarter miles shy of the Smith County line on the right side of the road that proclaims: Last Stagecoach Hold-Up. The...
LEBANON, TN
WATE

Breakthrough in 1998 cold case

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center announced Wednesday that its team had made a breakthrough in a cold case dating back to 1998 and shared the identity of an Ohio woman whose body had been found near a creek in Campbell County, Tenn. WATE Midday News.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Townsend will host 40th Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games

TOWNSEND — The Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games, a celebration of Scottish culture and history, will take place May 21-22 in its new home at the Townsend Visitor Center (7906 East Lamar Alexander Parkway). The celebration features 57 clans and historical societies, Celtic entertainment, children’s activities, competitions, food...
TOWNSEND, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy