Knoxville, TN

District MVPs, section champs: Vote for PrepXtra girls high school athlete of the week May 9-15

By Emily Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel
 2 days ago

Vote now for PrepXtra girls high school athlete of the week!

Fans may vote one time per hour. The polls end at noon on Friday. If polls do not display, please refresh the page.

Here are this week's candidates:

Megan Armstrong, Oliver Springs: Armstrong led the Bobcats offense across all three games en route to the District 3-1A championship. She averaged .611 batting, hit seven RBIs, scored six runs, and crushed a home run in each of the three games to reach eight homers this season. Her on-base percentage was .667.

Ahvana Bell, Gibbs track and field: Bell broke a 24-year old school record in the 200-meter dash at the Class AA East Section Championship. She placed second in 25.60, more than half a second faster than her previous personal best time. She also ran a personal best time of 12.60 to place third in the 100-meter dash.

Ava Guzowski, Farragut softball: Guzowski was named the District 4-4A MVP, crushing two home runs, scoring four runs and hitting five RBIs in Farragut's district tournament win over Heritage. She also went 3-3, scored three runs, hit four RBIs and a home run in a tournament win over William Blount.

Lennox Langham, Webb track and field: The freshman recorded the best triple jump mark in the state to win the Division II-AA East Section Championship with a leap of 39 feet, 2.75 inches. It was more than a foot better than her previous personal best. She also placed second in long jump.

Brooke Taylor, Hardin Valley track and field: Taylor record a personal best distance to win the long jump at the Class AAA Section 1 Championships. Her mark of 18 feet, 9.25 inches was only Taylor's second jump of more than 18 feet this season and nearly nine inches longer than her previous best. She also placed second in the triple jump.

Alyssa Williams, Lakeway Christian softball: Williams went 4-7 with three intentional walks, hit two home runs, six RBIs and recorded a .750 on-base percentage across Lakeway Christian's two-game sweep of Silverdale Academy to win the Division II-A East region championship.

Contact Emily Adams at eaadams@gannett.com or on Twitter @eaadams6 .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: District MVPs, section champs: Vote for PrepXtra girls high school athlete of the week May 9-15

wvlt.tv

Woman with Knoxville ties dies of gunshot wounds in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman with Knoxville ties died of a gunshot wound in Memphis on May 12, according to a report from the Memphis Police Department. Just before midnight on May 11, officers said they responded to an accident at 1531 Poplar Ave., where they found Mallory Morgan, 27, in the driver’s seat of a Volkswagen Jetta with gunshot wounds. Morgan was later pronounced dead on the scene, the report said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBIR

Price of diesel hits a record high in Knoxville on Tuesday

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — After what seemed like a few weeks of slight relief, gas prices are back on the rise across the nation. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.52. That's up 15 cents from a week ago and 44 cents from a month ago. In East Tennessee, prices are climbing too.
KNOXVILLE, TN
