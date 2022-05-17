Grambling State University to host Summer Band Camp from June 26th to July 2nd

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From June 26, 2022, to July 2, 2022, Grambling State University will host a Summer Band Camp. To be eligible for the camp, participants must at least be in the 5th grade in the Fall of 2022.

The camp will offer the following:

Marching band

Concert band

Beginners and Intermediate band

Jazz essemble

Instrument master classes

Leadership academy

Twirling

Flag line

Dance

Drum Major workshop

To sign up, visit https://link.gram.edu/2022SummerBandCamp. For more information, be sure to contact the Coordinator of Band Activities, Janice Cowan, at 318-274-6157 or cowanj@gram.edu.