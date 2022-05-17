ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Grambling State University to host Summer Band Camp from June 26th to July 2nd

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cs6BG_0fh1EuAr00

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From June 26, 2022, to July 2, 2022, Grambling State University will host a Summer Band Camp. To be eligible for the camp, participants must at least be in the 5th grade in the Fall of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K5AY7_0fh1EuAr00

The camp will offer the following:

  • Marching band
  • Concert band
  • Beginners and Intermediate band
  • Jazz essemble
  • Instrument master classes
  • Leadership academy
  • Twirling
  • Flag line
  • Dance
  • Drum Major workshop

To sign up, visit https://link.gram.edu/2022SummerBandCamp. For more information, be sure to contact the Coordinator of Band Activities, Janice Cowan, at 318-274-6157 or cowanj@gram.edu.

