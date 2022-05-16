ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Video | Bear roaming St. Johns County neighborhood

 4 days ago
While residents were sleeping Sunday in this...

Proposed apartments concern neighbors, including St. Johns River State College

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — A proposed apartment complex in St. Augustine has some neighbors raising their eyebrows. And that includes the leaders of a state college. Timothy Johnson and his wife have lived in the Mission Trace neighborhood in St. Augustine for 14 years. Now a proposed apartment complex has them concerned because it would be "just across the street. It’s right there," he said.
Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park reopening Saturday

St. Johns County, FL — In an update Thursday, St. Johns County announced Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park will reopen Saturday instead of Friday as crews working on the FEMA Dune Enhancement project will be leaving the area. We’re told crews will be leaving the area by the end of the day Friday and heading to a different beach access point to continue the project.
Eagles nest stops St. Johns County developments

The eagle's nest in St. Johns County is safe for now. County commissioners voted down a proposal Tuesday that would have waived rules protecting bald eagles to allow two developments to go forward. While the two projects initially cleared environmental inspections, local birders discovered a bald eagle's nest nearby in...
Leaders approve another 5,600 homes to St. Johns County housing project that's already approved for 10,700

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — A massive development in St. Johns County just got the go-ahead Tuesday to get even bigger. It’s the Silverleaf neighborhoods. This, while people stood in line to plead with county commissioners to stop approving so much development. New houses and cleared land are almost everywhere you look inside one of the Silverleaf neighborhoods in Northwest St. Johns County.
Florida teen wearing earbuds hit by train while walking on tracks

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old Florida girl was critically injured when a train struck her as she walked along the tracks. The conductor told a 911 dispatcher that the train hit a "juvenile trespasser" Monday afternoon. Edgewater police say the impact threw the teen into a...
'No Mow May' is a growing trend to help bees and not cut the lawn

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — There are nearly 100 species of bees in North East Florida and all them could use your help. Beekeepers are encouraging homeowners to participate in a growing trend happening across the nation. All they have to do is not mow the lawn as much. Hence the movement "No Mow May", a trend that started in the United Kingdom.
The 2022 Lionfish Challenge is here

FLORIDA, USA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is excited to announce the 2022 Lionfish Challenge tournament, which kicks off May 20 and ends Sept. 6. The Lionfish Challenge is a summer-long lionfish tournament open to competitors around the state of Florida, according to press release. This is the seventh year of the Lionfish Challenge and the goal is still the same: remove as many lionfish as we can in just three-and-a-half months.
