Video | Bear roaming St. Johns County neighborhood

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — A proposed apartment complex in St. Augustine has some neighbors raising their eyebrows. And that includes the leaders of a state college. Timothy Johnson and his wife have lived in the Mission Trace neighborhood in St. Augustine for 14 years. Now a proposed apartment complex has them concerned because it would be "just across the street. It’s right there," he said.
St. Johns County, FL — In an update Thursday, St. Johns County announced Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park will reopen Saturday instead of Friday as crews working on the FEMA Dune Enhancement project will be leaving the area. We’re told crews will be leaving the area by the end of the day Friday and heading to a different beach access point to continue the project.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released its official findings regarding a canoeing accident that led to the death of 16-year-old St. Johns County boy earlier this year. On Feb. 20, Riley Teixeira was in a...
The eagle's nest in St. Johns County is safe for now. County commissioners voted down a proposal Tuesday that would have waived rules protecting bald eagles to allow two developments to go forward. While the two projects initially cleared environmental inspections, local birders discovered a bald eagle's nest nearby in...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida inmate who escaped from his work-release program on May 4 is back in police custody. More News from WRBL Anthony Barnes was wanted for escape, property damage and criminal mischief. Barnes escaped from a work-release program in neighboring Escambia County to Santa Rosa County. The Violent Fugitive […]
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Fish and Wildlife officials took to Facebook Friday to detail a happy reunion in the wild that took place earlier this year. "In March, FWC staff were notified of a 4-month-old panther kitten in Collier County that had been separated from its mother," the post reads.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous, unrelated story) A Facebook post made by Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook ignited a social media firestorm this week after a picture was shared showing three deputies posing with a homemade sign that reads "Speed Trap Ahead."
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — A massive development in St. Johns County just got the go-ahead Tuesday to get even bigger. It’s the Silverleaf neighborhoods. This, while people stood in line to plead with county commissioners to stop approving so much development. New houses and cleared land are almost everywhere you look inside one of the Silverleaf neighborhoods in Northwest St. Johns County.
EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old Florida girl was critically injured when a train struck her as she walked along the tracks. The conductor told a 911 dispatcher that the train hit a "juvenile trespasser" Monday afternoon. Edgewater police say the impact threw the teen into a...
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A newly released report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says it was a 74-year-old neighbor who shot and killed a local dad before taking his own life on Saturday. Jose Melendez is now listed as the suspect in the shooting, the...
ST. AUGUSTINE — Two St. Augustine artists and a local business are feuding over a newly built fence. However, it’s more than an 8-foot tall fence to the artists. Behind it is an art display that’s been up for more than two years. Now they are fighting to get their visibility back once again.
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A murder-suicide happened Saturday at the 800 block of Servia Drive in St. Johns County, police say. A statement by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office "an incident occurred between neighbors," and one was shot and killed. The shooter then went back into their...
LAKELAND, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday that increases the minimum mandatory sentences for trafficking in fentanyl from three years to seven years, with the penalty climbing to at least 20 years when dealing in greater amounts. CS/HB 95 on controlled substances also makes it a...
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from an unrelated report) Costco, one of the nation's leading big-box retail companies, is opening a new location in St. Johns County, according to the company's website. The new location will open sometime in August, according to Costco.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — There are nearly 100 species of bees in North East Florida and all them could use your help. Beekeepers are encouraging homeowners to participate in a growing trend happening across the nation. All they have to do is not mow the lawn as much. Hence the movement "No Mow May", a trend that started in the United Kingdom.
FLORIDA, USA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is excited to announce the 2022 Lionfish Challenge tournament, which kicks off May 20 and ends Sept. 6. The Lionfish Challenge is a summer-long lionfish tournament open to competitors around the state of Florida, according to press release. This is the seventh year of the Lionfish Challenge and the goal is still the same: remove as many lionfish as we can in just three-and-a-half months.
Comments / 0