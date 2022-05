TGIF, party people! It looks like the warm weather is finally here to stay, so it is time to break out the lawn chairs and fire up the BBQ for some outdoor, springtime fun! But before you pack that picnic basket (and the allergy medication, because hello pollen!) might this author suggest packing a sheet to set up your own outside theater? The hassle is worth it, because whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are a ton of high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms this weekend that you will not want to...

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO