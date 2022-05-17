Optimist Park Sports Schedule

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights lose to the Pontotoc Warriors 6-0 and it ends their postseason. The defending champions held more than their own in game one as they had a 2-0 lead on the road but just couldn’t score again. The Knights still had life as they were returning to the Kingdom to keep their state title hopes alive.

LAUDERDALE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO