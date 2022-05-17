Optimist Park Sports Schedule

The Napoleon baseball team picked up a 12-3 win over Manchester on Monday. Grant Bradley struck out 10 and earned the win for the Pirates. Jason Negus, Lucas Hankis, Rocco Cross, Caleb Breining and Bradley each had two hits. Grass Lake 14, Vandercook Lake 0: The Warriors scored in every...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights lose to the Pontotoc Warriors 6-0 and it ends their postseason. The defending champions held more than their own in game one as they had a 2-0 lead on the road but just couldn’t score again. The Knights still had life as they were returning to the Kingdom to keep their state title hopes alive.
The Cleveland Guardians had injury added to insult at Progressive Field on Thursday afternoon. Cleveland lost its second straight home game to the league-worst Cincinnati Reds and also had All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez go down after he fouled a ball off his right shin in the bottom of the eighth inning of what became a 4-2 defeat:
HATTIESBURG - Sumrall scored three runs on four hits in the top of the seventh inning to take a 5-3 lead and held on for a 5-4 victory over Kosciusko to force a Game 3 in the MHSAA 4A Softball State Championship. READ THE FULL GAME STORY 4A MHSAA SOFTBALL BRACKET | ALL MHSAA SOFTBALL ...
Comments / 0