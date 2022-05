Having one of the most standout voices in the game is something that’s definitely helped Natasha Lyonne form her career. Whether it was her time in the comedy classic Slums of Beverly Hills, iconic queer film But I’m a Cheerleader, or her long-running role as the tough but sweet Nicky Nichols on Orange is the New Black, Lyonne’s one-of-a-kind, quasi-Brooklyn accent has always given her an edge above the rest. But, with great power comes great responsibility, and for Lyonne that means being able to take a joke. To promote her appearance as the host on this weekend's Season 47 finale of Saturday Night Live, Lyonne fielded jabs from series regulars, Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon about the sound launching out of her vocal cords.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO