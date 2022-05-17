ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Gordon McQueen III, 50; service May 20

Cover picture for the articleGordon “CJ” McQueen III, 50, of Morehead City, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with...

Charles Lagle, 78; service May 21

Charles (Recon) David Lagle, 78, of Havelock, N.C., died May 13, 2022, after an extended illness. Recon was born in Anderson, Indiana on March 30th, 1944. He was a retired Marine who served three tours in Vietnam and many years in the National Guard. A memorial service will be held...
Area Death Notices - May 16, 17 & 18

Barbara Joyce of Morehead City, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Alfred Hopkins, Beaufort. Alfred Hopkins, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, May...
James Register Jr., 53; service May 20

James “Jimbo” Murrel Register, Jr., 53, of Peletier, was called Home to our Lord after a tragic fishing accident on Friday, May 13, 2022. He was born August 15, 1968, in Morehead City, North Carolina. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM...
Ilene Richman, 82; service May 28

Ilene Richman “Bunny”, 82, of Newport, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 28th, at Newport Moose Lodge. Bunny was born on June 20, 1939, in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, to the late...
Alexandra Gillikin, 25; service May 23

Alexandra Faith Gillikin, 25, of Wilmington, originally of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Wilmington. Faith is our gift from God! At age ten Faith received Jesus as her personal Savior. She was baptized by her dad, the first official pastoral duty on the day of his ordination in 2012.
Marybeth Edwards, 66; incomplete

Marybeth Ann Edwards, 66, of Beaufort, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Elizabeth Bradshaw; service May 18

Elizabeth “Betty” Quaine Williams Bradshaw, Cape Carteret, died Friday, May 13, 2022. ‘Where are you?’ Ultimately that was the question Betty asked when she was excitedly awaiting your arrival. "We don’t need to ask where Betty is - she went Home to be with her Lord and Savior last Friday May 13, 2022.
Robert Stephens, 96; no service

Robert Howard Stephens, 96, New Bern NC, formerly of Beaufort, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was born October 2, 1925, in Chicago, IL to Burrett H. Stephens and Anna Pierson Stephens. He and his family moved to Beaufort, NC in 1932. He grew up in the original Inlet Inn, which his parents had purchased, and his mother operated. He and his friend John Duncan were the first two Eagle Scouts in Carteret County. He was one of the last surviving members of the Beaufort High School class of “42” where he played on the Beaufort High School basketball team that won the Carteret County Championship in 1940-41 and 1941-42.
Carteret Court Dockey - May 18

NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 ABDUL-ALI,HAMEEN W/C SIMPLE $ 103.34 FOOD LION 05CR 050666. 2 ALCORTA,CHAD,LOUIS EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG ALVARADO,E 22CR 701044. 3 ASPIOTE,FRANCES,ALEXAN DWLR VIOL LDP - IMPAIRED REV BURTON,M 22CR 701084. SPEEDING IN SCHOOL ZONE 047/35 BURTON,M 22CR 701084. 4 BAUTISTA,JUAN,MENDOZA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED...
A Guide to Downtown Morehead City

Wherever Rodney Kemp goes, people tell him stories — about their families and ancestors, about their own lives growing up in Morehead City, about the town and its history. “If I go to Walmart, they’ll stop me in the aisles and say, ‘I need to tell you this story,’” Kemp says. “They’re all storytellers, but they won’t perform them. They just want to share them because they know I’ll tell them.”
Patricia Idstrom, 87; no service

Patricia Pennington Idstrom, 87, of Aventura, FL, died peacefully on April 21, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was a longtime member of Saint Mark's Episcopal Cathedral in Minneapolis, and St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Morehead City, NC, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. A longtime patron and lover...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Hope is Alive mission is worth supporting

Hope is Alive. Their mission: To radically change the lives of drug addicts, alcoholics, and those that love them. What they are: 24 homes, with 200 residents, across the country - who are all pursuing radical life change, one day, and one decision, at a time. We are incredibly fortunate...
Blooms and Branches Garden Center of Wilmington is now open

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Blooms and Branches Garden Center is now open to the public at 5523 Oleander Dr. Wilmington, NC 28403. Following the Grand Opening event on May 14th, 2022, Wilmington’s newest garden center is now open with regular hours. Please refer to social media sites for...
Family, friends gather to remember Gillikin

HARKERS ISLAND —Faith Gillikin was fondly recalled as “free spirited” Friday night at the Bridge Downeast. Family and friends gathered at a candlelight vigil to remember the 25-year-old Harkers Island native who was shot and killed on Saturday, May 7 in Wilmington. “I can’t express what this...
Man shot neighbor at Kure Beach

Kure Beach, N.C. — A suspect has been identified after a deadly shooting between neighbors in a small North Carolina beach town. Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a call came into 911 following a dispute and shooting between neighbors. Several law enforcement agencies responded to Ocean View Avenue on Kure Beach.
The turtles are coming … the turtles are coming (Part 3)!

The turtles are coming, but how can you help these sea turtles? All the nesting species of sea turtles we see along the North Carolina coast are protected under the Endangered Species Act (1973) and classifies as endangered, including the loggerheads, greens, Kemp’s Ridley, hawksbill and majestic leatherbacks, with the loggerheads being protected since 1978. And tampering with the turtles or the nests can end you up with hefty federal penalties, including fines and prison time. So first of all, do no harm and leave them alone. If you see a sea turtle in the ocean or on the beach, stay away from it, do not harass, pick up, ride, straddle, restrain, jump over, injure, kill or otherwise disturb the sea turtles.
Ghost hunting aboard the Battleship North Carolina

Wilmington, N.C. — The idea of going aboard a possibly haunted battleship and spending most of the night there in the dark might sound like a bad idea to some people. Normally, I hate scary things. No haunted houses or horror movies for me!. But when local paranormal investigators...
Police searching for a missing NC man who may be in Wilmington

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) — A silver alert has been issued for a missing North Carolina man who may be heading to the Wilmington area. Officials are looking for 56-year-old Ronald Crabtree, who is 5 ft., 7 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He is also described as a white male with short brown hair and blue eyes.
