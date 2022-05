CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) – According to a new study, Chandler is overtaking Scottsdale as one of the most expensive places for apartment renters. It’s no surprise that Arizona is experiencing a tight rental market sending rental prices skyrocketing all over the state. But according to a new report from rent.com, Scottsdale could provide a better deal than many of its East Valley neighbors. Rental prices for a 2-bedroom apartment between 2020-2021 increased by 68% in Chandler, the most significant increase in the state and the country.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO