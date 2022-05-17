ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Blackstone-backed Candle Media acquires ATTN:

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Blackstone-backed Candle Media Tuesday announced it is acquiring ATTN:, a media company best known for topical short-form videos targeting Gen Z and Millennials. The cash and stock deal is valued at $100 million, according to two sources. Launched in 2014,...

