Pennsylvania State

Editorial: Practice driving safely while enjoying rites of spring

By MediaNews Group
Norristown Times Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraduation parties, proms and motorcycle riding are rites of spring with one tragic thing in common: They are too often the setting for vehicle crashes that claim lives. Statistics released last week by PennDOT underscore the dangers. According to PennDOT, traffic deaths increased almost 9 percent in 2021 compared...

www.timesherald.com

Norristown Times Herald

Whitpain open space referendum approved

WHITPAIN — A voter referendum to increase funding for open space preservation in Whitpain Township appears to have passed. Election vote totals posted by Montgomery County’s Department of Voter Services as of Wednesday afternoon indicate a total of 3,455 votes cast in favor of the referendum, and 2,052 against, a roughly 63 to 37 percent margin in favor.
WHITPAIN TOWNSHIP, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Legislative leaders in tight contests as counting continues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two of the Pennsylvania Legislature’s most powerful Republicans were in real danger of going down to defeat to challengers from the right Wednesday as vote counting continued in the primary election. State Sen. Pat Browne of Lehigh County was a few dozen votes behind...
HARRISBURG, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Abington man sent to prison on heroin trafficking charges

NORRISTOWN — A judge has sent an Abington man to prison for at least a decade after detectives found him possessing more than 6,000 packets of heroin, with an estimated street value of $65,000, and a handgun during a drug trafficking investigation. Sabree Amir Burke, 33, of the 400...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Gov. Tom Wolf visits Manor College for tour and roundtable on career readiness

JENKINTOWN — Gov.Tom Wolf visited Manor College on Wednesday, May 18 to participate in a roundtable discussion about Manor College’s career readiness and digital literacy program. The Wolf Administration awarded the institution a $45,000 grant to provide greater access to employment opportunities in the 21st Century job market.
JENKINTOWN, PA
