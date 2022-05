Bill Doolin and his outlaw gang with the catchy name “Oklahombres” robbed a bank in Longview, Texas on May 23, 1894 and got away with $4,000 in cold. For ten years, the son of an Arkansas cotton farmer was a workaday cowboy with nothing more than his skill with a six-gun to distinguish him from the other ranch hands in the Oklahoma Territory. And he might have spent the rest of his days toiling in law-abiding anonymity had it not been for a chance encounter with a couple of Kansas constables in 1891.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO