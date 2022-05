Country star Miranda Lambert has had her share of noteworthy experiences in the entertainment industry. Releasing her self-titled debut album when she was still a teenager, she went on to place third on the singing competition Nashville Star in 2003. And on top of her nine solo studio albums to date, Lambert is also a member of the Pistol Annies and has blazed trails for women in country music, earning dozens of accolades. One hurdle the singer-songwriter wasn’t prepared for, however, was how mean people became and how crazy the tabloids went when her marriage to The Voice coach and fellow country singer Blake Shelton ended.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO