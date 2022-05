We had an inkling that the traffic statistics for 2021 would be bad. In November last year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published data for the first half of that year, showing the greatest-ever six-month rise in road fatalities since people kept records. On Tuesday, the other shoe dropped, with NHTSA's estimate of the entire year's toll: 42,915 people killed in crashes, an increase of 10.8 percent compared to 2020.

