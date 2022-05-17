ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma bill to reduce court costs for children in juvenile system signed into law

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Nonbinary Birth Certificate Oklahoma FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address in Oklahoma City, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Stitt has signed a bill prohibiting the use of nonbinary gender markers on state birth certificates. The first-term Republican signed the bill Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams, File) (Alonzo Adams)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed a bill into law that will cut down court costs for children charged with crimes.

House Bill 3205 significantly reduces court costs for children involved in the juvenile justice system. Lawmakers say the bill is a major step toward criminal justice reform in Oklahoma.

The newly signed bill gives juvenile offenders lower counsel, diversion and supervision fees.

State Rep. John Talley, who wrote House Bill 3205, said fees create a significant financial burden for low-income families because they are often paid by the parents instead of the children.

“The Senate amendment on House Bill 3205 restored the title in acting clause and, as a reminder, the bill does not touch any fines or restitution,” said Talley, R-Stillwater.

The bill does not eliminate or reduce restitution to compensate victims. It also does not reduce the criminal penalties or time served for any offense.

