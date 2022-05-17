ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Conrad Thompson Responds to Fans Concerned for Ric Flair's Health Going Into His Final Match

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews broke on Monday that Ric Flair would be competing in one more wrestling match on July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds as part of a one-night revival of Jim Crockett Promotions. The match will reportedly be a six-man tag match involving Flair, AEW's FTR, The Rock N' Roll Express and...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Ric Flair Announces Original Four Horsemen Reunion for Starrcast V

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced that the original Four Horsemen will reunite for Starrcast V in July. The Last Ride For The Horsemen is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. You can view Flair’s announcement below. Tickets for Starrcast V go on sale...
NASHVILLE, TN
ComicBook

Sasha Banks Hinted At How WWE Treats Her Prior to Walking Out of WWE Raw

Sasha Banks' appearances on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls interview series dropped this week in which she talked about how she is treated by the WWE as one of its biggest stars. The full interview was released to YouTube on Tuesday and fans have since combed through the comments following Banks' decision (along with her tag team partner Naomi) to walk out of this week's Monday Night Raw over creative frustrations with how the Women's Tag Team Championships were being used.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Becky Lynch Takes A Blind Swing At Cody Rhodes

That’s some good selling. One of the most common statements that you will hear about a WWE event is that it is much better live. There are a lot of problems with WWE events, but they are a lot more fun when you are there in person. If nothing else, you get to see some things that would never fly on television, which was the case this week after Monday Night Raw went off the air.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Ric Flair’s Opponent For Return Match

After weeks of rumors and speculation Ric Flair confirmed that he will indeed be returning to the ring for one more match on July 31st. Flair is set to wrestle for in Nashville and it sounds like he could be facing one of his old rivals. Fightful Select reports that...
BOSTON, MA
Fightful

Ahmed Johnson Says He Would Like To Wrestle Bobby Lashley Or Brock Lesnar

Ahmed Johnson talks about dream opponents from today's WWE roster and his own era. Ahmed Johnson was briefly a top WWE Superstar during the New Generation era. Johnson headlined a number of WWE cards alongside names such as Shawn Michaels. From 1995 until 1998, Johnson was a major part of WrestleMania events and even had the distinction of being the first black WWE Intercontinental Champion.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
The Undertaker
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Jeff Jarrett
Person
Jim Crockett
Person
Jim Crockett Jr.
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Jerry Lawler
The Spun

Look: Wrestler Appears To Suffer 'Freak Accident' During Taping

A potential accident unfolded at the end of Wednesday night's taping of AEW Rampage, which airs Friday. Fan-recorded videos shows wrestler Bryan Danielson's foot stuck between the ring and entrance ramp. It reportedly took 10 minutes to free him. Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, pushed off assistance...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Reaction To Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down

Earlier this Friday, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon unexpectedly announced she was taking a leave of absence from her position in WWE, though she stated she would at some point return. As it turns out, the announcement was just as shocking to people within WWE as it was outside the company.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ric Flair on in-ring return: ‘I don’t need the money but I do like the glory’

Ric Flair’s Last Match isn’t a cash grab. Source? Ric Flair himself. The 73-year-old wrestling icon cleared up one common notion about what is being called his final professional wrestling match, which will take place in Nashville on July 31. On the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair insisted that he is in a good place financially and it’s the allure of the crowd reaction, not the chance to make more money, that has led him to this moment (h/t to Figure Four Online for the transcription). “If you don’t see how much money I make from Cameo,...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Fairgrounds#Combat#Fans Concerned#Ftr#Starrcast#My World
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Addresses Ric Flair’s Decision To Wrestle One More Match

During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on Ric Flair returning to the ring. It was announced this week that the Nature Boy will compete in one final match this summer. “From a nostalgic perspective, I think that’s got wings, I think...
BOSTON, MA
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Debut On AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match and Samoa Joe made his way to the ring at the beginning of the show. It was announced ahead of time that Joe would be facing a joker mystery opponent which created a lot of speculation in regards to who it could be.
WWE
411mania.com

Bobby Lashley on the Challenge in Wrestling Goldberg

– In an interview with the So Catch podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley spoke about wrestling Goldberg and more. Below are some highlights:. Bobby Lashley on Goldberg: “I’m a fan of wrestling across the board. I’m one of those guys that you’re probably never going to hear anything negative come out of my mouth, especially about anybody in the business. But I like Goldberg. I mean, Goldberg’s such a big name. We know Goldberg, he comes out there, and you know, Goldberg is Goldberg. To me, it was a challenge because having a match with him and then just being out there and seeing the spectacle that goes around Goldberg, I enjoyed it. If Goldberg ever needs to come back, I’m one of those guys that will raise my hand and take it any time.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Announces Leave Of Absence From WWE

In a shocking turn of events, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced this afternoon that she is stepping away from WWE for the foreseeable future. McMahon released a statement on Twitter announcing the move, while also signaling she would eventually return to her post. “As of tomorrow, I am...
WWE
Wrestling World

Who will be Ric Flair's opponent?

Recently, we revealed that Ric Flair will officially return to the scene for one last match of his career: "The rumors are true! I'm Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, one last time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee!. Jim Crockett Promotions! I'll prove once again, that to be the...
NASHVILLE, TN
stillrealtous.com

Two Released WWE Stars Returning To The Ring To Compete In Title Match

It seems that no one is safe nowadays when it comes to WWE releases. The company has cut ties with some surprising names over the last few years including former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax and her rival Lana. Lana’s rivalry with Nia Jax played out on WWE programming...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy