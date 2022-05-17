2 arrested after guns, drugs, mushrooms found in Hale County

HALE COUNTY, Texas — Two people were arrested after police found controlled substances, nine guns and “multiple items of drug paraphernalia,” according to the Plainview Police Department.

On Tuesday, May 10, the Plainview Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant near FM 2883 and County Road AA. Police said officers found more than 700 ounces of marijuana, over 8000 grams of THC products, 95 grams of mushrooms and 45 grams of cocaine.

According to police, Stephan Perez and Gloria Reyes were arrested and booked into the Hale County Jail on several drug-charges.

Stephan Perez

Gloria Reyes

Police said this seizure was “the product of substantial and exemplary investigative work by the Narcotics Unit of the Plainview Police Department.”

