Apache Junction mayor candidates explain city priorities

The Apache Junction City Council mayoral election is nearing in a few short months.

The 2022 primary election is Aug. 2 and will include two candidates for the office of mayor: Mehmood Mohiuddin and Chip Wilson.

As the primary election nears, the Independent is conducting Q&As with each mayoral candidate to get his opinion on various topics to do with the city of Apache Junction. You will also see a similar Q&A series for the four council candidates vying for three seats: Darryl Cross, Ari Kalan, Robert Schroeder and Bryan Soller.

This is the second installment of the Q&A series, asking candidates, “What do you think should be the city’s priorities?”

As the election gets closer, keep an eye on yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent and the print edition of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent for more from the Q&A series.

***

Chip Wilson

Chip Wilson

Chip Wilson, 74, is currently retired, but worked for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force and 17 years at the Boeing facility in Mesa as an electronic repair technician and certified electronic test equipment. He has lived in Apache Junction for more than 32 years.

What do you think should be the city’s priorities?: The city does need to keep an eye on the growth to the south; this is important to the future of our city and the region. We want to do it right and I have seen the process over the last several years to get to this point. Along with that, the city has an opportunity to draw more business and jobs to the area and we have the experts in helping them get started and putting them in position to thrive in our community.

***

Mehmood “Mo” Mohiuddin

Mehmood “Mo” Mohiuddin

Mehmood “Mo” Mohiuddin, 62, is a businessman and owner of the Hitching Post restaurant. He has lived in Apache Junction for 12 years.

What do you think should be the city’s priorities?: There is a need for a new vision that blends the projected incoming growth while maintaining the Western heritage of Apache Junction. This vision includes creating a business environment that is more friendly and inviting, as well as developing an enjoyable “small town” feel for Apache Junction residents.