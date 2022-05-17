ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner victim of armed carjacking

By Dan Mennella
 2 days ago

Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner has been confirmed as the victim of a scary carjacking incident in the Etobicoke area of Toronto on Monday night.

Police on Monday announced that a man was robbed of his car, a black Range Rover, by three suspects -- two with handguns and one with a knife.

News reports later indicated Marner was the victim, and the Leafs confirmed the news on Tuesday morning.

The Toronto news outlet The Sun reported that Marner did not appear to have been specifically targeted.

The 25-year-old winger turned over the vehicle's keys without an altercation, and the suspects did not draw their weapons on him, the report said.

Marner and a passenger, who were en route to a movie theatre, were reportedly unharmed in the incident, though Marner was "shaken up."

Police said they were searching for the suspects and the stolen vehicle.

The fourth overall draft pick in 2015, the Ontario native has 455 career points in 427 games, spanning six seasons.

The incident comes just two days after Marner's Maple Leafs were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Tampa Bay Lightning in a decisive Game 7 in the first round.

