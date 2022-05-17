ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, IN

Listen: Dispatcher stays on 3-hour 911 call until man found in Denver

By Nexstar Media Wire, Evan Kruegel, Carisa Scott
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451gFB_0fh1Bkd200

DENVER ( KDVR ) – In a city as large as Denver, 911 dispatchers deal with thousands of calls every day. But any dispatcher will tell you there are certain calls that stick with them.

For Asisha Milton, that call came in April of 2021, and it came from nearly 800 miles away.

“I am in Tucson, Arizona, and my husband left this morning for Denver,” said the woman on the other end. “He’s in Denver right now, but he’s had a stroke. He’s in the car, but he doesn’t know where he is, and I don’t know what to do.”

AT&T launches new 911 location service in Illinois

Milton was able to reach the woman’s husband, named Cliff, on his cellphone but was unable to find out where he was.

“He couldn’t tell me any information,” Milton said. “He couldn’t do the simple things that I ask him to do. I asked him to hang up and call 911 so we could get a better location, and he couldn’t do it.”

Milton’s supervisor, Tyler Rebbe, contacted Denver police to request a phone ping, which was quickly activated. But since Cliff wasn’t the one making the 911 call, the accuracy was hit or miss.

“We knew he was in Denver,” Rebbe said. “The unfortunate thing was that the radius for that ping was about a mile wide. In that scenario in the middle of Denver, that’s a lot of places, a lot of streets to check. It was definitely a needle in a haystack situation.”

Denver Police Sgt. Tony Lopez Jr. assembled a team of officers and began a grid search, going block by block in the middle of the night in surrounding neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, Milton tried relentlessly to get Cliff to hang up and call them instead, or to click on text messages that would reveal his location.

Milton also asked him to honk his horn or sound his car alarm, but, she said, Cliff was unable to perform any of those tasks.

Roughly three hours into the call, police officers found him and called an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

“I was ecstatic. I was so happy that we found him. I wanted to cry. I did not, but I wanted to,” Milton said. “When I got off the phone my coworkers clapped and gave me a standing ovation, so that was nice.”

Milton has no idea what Cliff looks like and told us that’s the hard part of the job: They rarely meet or even know what happens to callers.

In this case, if she ever gets the chance to meet Cliff, “I’d just want to give them a hug,” Milton said.

What are the signs of a stroke?

Call 911 if you suspect someone is having a transient ischemic attack (TIA) or stroke. The acronym FAST is an easy way to remember some of the common warning signs of a stroke.

  • F ace drooping
  • A rm weakness
  • S peech problems
  • T ime to call an ambulance
School cheers Illinois teacher returning from Air Force deployment

When should you call 911?

You should call 911 for the following reasons:

  • Stop a crime
  • Report a fire
  • Save a life

If you need to call 911, expect the call taker to ask specific questions regarding your emergency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

23rd annual Great U.S. 50 Yard Sale continuing through the weekend

BEDFORD – The 23rd annual Great U.S. 50 Yard Sale is taking place through the remainder of the weekend, with locations here locally in Bedford for all to join in. From its start in 2000 to support local tourism, the sale has grown to a large annual event with participation in Colorado, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, and Maryland, according to a news release from founder Tom Taylor.
BEDFORD, IN
WISH-TV

Storm damage reported across Indiana counties

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple counties and cities across Indiana have been affected by storm damage overnight. This includes Edinburg, Franklin, Bedford, and Bartholomew County. Bartholomew County was hit by an intense storm. Police are responding to several weather-related calls. Several homes and trailer parks were affected in...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Denver, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Charleston doughnut shop ranked top 25 in U.S.

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Revival City Doughnuts in Charleston is celebrating after being ranked a top-25 doughnut shop in the U.S. by Feast and Field. Owner Marschell McCoy said she couldn’t have done without her community. “I appreciate the fact that the local community and the region have embraced Revival City Doughnuts,” McCoy said. Revival […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WISH-TV

4 Indiana men among suspects charged in federal drug trafficking investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four Indiana men are among the suspects facing federal drug trafficking charges in a nationwide investigation. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the charges Friday following a grand jury indictment. Investigators say the 15 suspects used “commercial-level logistics and warehousing” to move marijuana and products with...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Power outage for almost 2K east Terre Haute customers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A tree falling on a power line is reportedly the cause of a power outage affecting almost two thousand customers on the east side of Terre Haute Friday. The outage affecting a total of 1,965 customers was first reported at 3:18 p.m. according to Duke Energy’s outage map. The outage […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WIBC.com

Person Dies In Vigo County Crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind.–One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night in Vigo County. State police say that a 2015 Dodge pickup truck was going eastbound on Interstate 70, went off the road, and eventually hit a tree. They have confirmed that the driver of the truck has died.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Dispatcher#Kdvr#At T#Denver Police Sgt
MyWabashValley.com

Vermillion Co. comes rallies behind the Cheuvront family

VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Weeks after the death of Cameron Cheuvront, Vermillion County residents are coming together to keep his memory alive. Cheuvront, of Cayuga, passed away last week following a deadly crash at the intersection of State Roads 234 and 63. On Saturday, a car and truck...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Crews battle fire at vacant Terre Haute home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews responded to a house fire in Terre Haute on Friday afternoon. It happened on Gilbert Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says the house was vacant. No one was injured in the fire. The home was a total loss.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Severe storms in Indiana Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS – A strong line of showers and thunderstorms have produced severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings across central Indiana Saturday afternoon into the early evening. ALL CLEAR — for now. The active line of severe storms continues to push eastward out of the Hoosier state. But we’re...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wamwamfm.com

Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt Drawing Tonight

The Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt Drawing is back tonight on Main Street in Washington. The current jackpot is at $119,029. Tickets are $1.00 each and are available at the Knights of Columbus in Washington until 5:45 pm tonight. If your name is drawn you must be present to win...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHI

Sewage leaking into basements in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) Crews are trying to fix a pretty unpleasant situation in Terre Haute. This is near 22nd and Winslow. We got calls into the newsroom saying sewage was leaking into area basements. We checked with Terre Haute wastewater. They say something was causing a backup in the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WIBC.com

Four Hoosiers Charged in Drug Trafficking Enterprise, 3 Tons of Marijuana Seized

STATEWIDE — Federal agents and several Indiana law enforcement offices worked together to bring down a drug-trafficking enterprise with assets worth over 40-million dollars. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana announced Friday that fifteen people have been charged with trafficking semi-truckloads of drugs and money laundering, which includes several suspects in Indiana and key parts of the operation taking place in the Hoosier State.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Firefighters battle fire on Gilbert Avenue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters in Terre Haute batted a housefire Friday afternoon. The fire was in a home located in the 300 block of Gilbert Avenue. Terre Haute Fire Battalion Chief Scott Dalton said the call came in around 2 p.m. when firefighters arrived on the scene there were flames showing from the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Flat Rock home had roof removed by overnight storms

FLAT ROCK, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some people in the Wabash Valley are cleaning up today after strong storms rolled through last night. One woman near Flat Rock, Illinois says her son’s modular home had its roof torn off. Flat Rock is between Lawrenceville and Robinson. Donna Green says she called her son telling him to […]
FLAT ROCK, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Safety and fire officials draw for annual Demolition Derby

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Safety and fire officials prepare for 4th annual “Guns vs. Hoses” Demolition Derby. The derby is one of the major kick offs to the Vigo County Fair each year. Saturday May 21st 8 police and fire departments gathered at Lambert’s Towing to draw cars for this year’s race. Lamberts towing […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy