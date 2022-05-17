Four-time NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo accused of brandishing a gun at the mother of his kids, threatening to kill her

According to a report from TMZ , four-time NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo allegedly pulled a gun out on the mother of his children, with the woman alleging he did this while in front of their two kids.

An emergency protective order was filed in Louisville by Rondo's former partner Ashley Bachelor last week, seeking the protection of her, and her two kids.

Bachelor says the incident took place on May 11 while Rondo and his son were playing video games. Ashley asked their son to help separate the laundry, where according to Bachelor, Rondo became enraged and started destroying everything from ripping the gaming console out the wall, to smashing trash cans.

Seeing that he was enraged and upsetting the children, Bachelor tried to deescalate the situation but Rondo didn't comply, allegedly telling Bachelor “you’re dead.” Bachelor claims this isn't the first time Rondo has acted erratically towards her and their kids.

“I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,” Bachelor said in the emergency order of protection, filed on May 13. “Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like ‘p—y’ and accuses him of acting like a ‘b---h.’

“Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her names like ‘thot, bitch, and d–khead.’ Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car."

After things seemingly settled down, Bachelor claims that Rondo came back to the house 15 minutes later with a gun, asking to see their son. She didn't comply at first, but after Rondo yelled at her, she brought their son Pierre out to the NBA vet where he allegedly yanked the kid outside and asked him why he is so scared of him.

Rondo allegedly demanded their daughter also come outside ... where she claims he yelled at both kids for being afraid of him.

Things eventually simmered down after Rondo's mother and father came to the house, where the two-time NBA Champ left the house after their arrival.

In the aftermath of the incident, the judge who signed off on the protective order demanded Rondo stay at least 500 feet away from Ashley and their kids while also ordering the former Celtic to turn his firearms over to the court.

The NBA told TMZ that they are aware of the situation and are working to gather more details on the alleged incident.

Rondo, 36, just finished his 16th NBA season in Cleveland after the point guard was traded in January from the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team trade.

