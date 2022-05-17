ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Four-time NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo accused of brandishing a gun at the mother of his kids, threatening to kill her

By Jasper Jones
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P74jB_0fh1BjkJ00

According to a report from TMZ , four-time NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo allegedly pulled a gun out on the mother of his children, with the woman alleging he did this while in front of their two kids.

An emergency protective order was filed in Louisville by Rondo's former partner Ashley Bachelor last week, seeking the protection of her, and her two kids.

Bachelor says the incident took place on May 11 while Rondo and his son were playing video games. Ashley asked their son to help separate the laundry, where according to Bachelor, Rondo became enraged and started destroying everything from ripping the gaming console out the wall, to smashing trash cans.

Seeing that he was enraged and upsetting the children, Bachelor tried to deescalate the situation but Rondo didn't comply, allegedly telling Bachelor “you’re dead.” Bachelor claims this isn't the first time Rondo has acted erratically towards her and their kids.

“I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,” Bachelor said in the emergency order of protection, filed on May 13. “Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like ‘p—y’ and accuses him of acting like a ‘b---h.’

“Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her names like ‘thot, bitch, and d–khead.’ Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car."

After things seemingly settled down, Bachelor claims that Rondo came back to the house 15 minutes later with a gun, asking to see their son. She didn't comply at first, but after Rondo yelled at her, she brought their son Pierre out to the NBA vet where he allegedly yanked the kid outside and asked him why he is so scared of him.

Rondo allegedly demanded their daughter also come outside ... where she claims he yelled at both kids for being afraid of him.

Things eventually simmered down after Rondo's mother and father came to the house, where the two-time NBA Champ left the house after their arrival.

In the aftermath of the incident, the judge who signed off on the protective order demanded Rondo stay at least 500 feet away from Ashley and their kids while also ordering the former Celtic to turn his firearms over to the court.

The NBA told TMZ that they are aware of the situation and are working to gather more details on the alleged incident.

Rondo, 36, just finished his 16th NBA season in Cleveland after the point guard was traded in January from the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team trade.

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Mother of Rajon Rondo’s kids say he’s abusive, violent

Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo‘s ex-partner said he’s abusive and violent, culminating in an incident Wednesday in which she said he pulled a gun on her then continued to hold the gun while berating their children, according to TMZ. Ashley Bachelor and their two children were granted an emergency...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Rajon Rondo allegations

According to TMZ, Ashley Bachelor says Rondo routinely verbally abuses her and their kids and threatened to do harm to her if she didn’t bring their son back downstairs to talk to him. “I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,” said Bachelor....
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Mike Bass
Larry Brown Sports

Monty Williams has great response for Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley attracted a great deal of attention on Monday for his harsh criticism of Chris Paul, and Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams had a strong response. During his appearance as a guest analyst on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Beverley unloaded on Paul for being a poor defender. The Minnesota Timberwolves star said Williams should have benched Paul during the Suns’ blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.
NBA
Yardbarker

Suns coach Monty Williams fires back at Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley over Chris Paul criticism

Patrick Beverley attracted a great deal of attention on Monday for his harsh criticism of Chris Paul, and Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams had a strong response. During his appearance as a guest analyst on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Beverley unloaded on Paul for being a poor defender . The Minnesota Timberwolves guard said Williams should have benched Paul during the Suns’ blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Lakers#Firearms#Tmz
HollywoodLife

Steph Curry’s Mom: Everything To Know About Sonya Curry

It’s no secret that Golden State Warrior Steph Curry, 34, is at the top of his game. But behind every athlete is a mother, and Steph’s mother Sonya Curry, 55, is known for her unfailing support of her famous son. Born Sonya Alice Adams, the mother of three is also a Montessori school administrator, a former athlete herself, and is the former wife of Steph’s father, Dell Curry. Here’s everything you should know about the remarkable Sonya Curry.
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Bulls have serious concerns about Lonzo Ball

The Chicago Bulls had to shut down Lonzo Ball in early April, and the team apparently has serious concerns about the point guard’s knee injury. Ball sustained a small meniscus tear in his left knee in mid-January. He tried to ramp things up as he aimed for a return later in the season, but he suffered a setback in late March. The Bulls had to shut Ball down in early April after he experienced more discomfort when he tried to ramp up again.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun on family during alleged meltdown

Rajon Rondo is facing some extremely troubling allegations from a woman who filed for an emergency protective order against the NBA star last week. Ashley Bachelor, Rondo’s longtime girlfriend and the mother of his two children, says Rondo pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her during an incident at their Louisville home on May 11. She says the point guard did so in front of her and Rondo’s son and daughter, according to TMZ.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Patrick Beverley tries to recruit LeBron James to Minnesota: ‘The taxes are much, much lower than L.A.’

Veteran point guard Patrick Beverley made a lot of news on Monday morning when he was a guest on a popular sports news program. During his time on the air, Beverley condemned Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul for failing to deliver in his team’s series against the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns lost to the Mavericks in embarrassing fashion in Game 7 of their series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: NBA teams are 'lining up' to acquire Deandre Ayton from Suns

Deandre Ayton may have played his last game with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday when he was on the court for just 17 minutes in a 123-90 Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The 2018 first overall pick is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason and there is reportedly no shortage of teams interested in acquiring Ayton as a free agent or via trade.
PHOENIX, AZ
TMZ.com

Damian Lillard Claps Back At Patrick Beverley Over CP3 Criticism

Patrick Beverley is getting blasted by current and former NBA hoopers after criticizing Chris Paul on TV this morning ... with Damian Lillard and Matt Barnes going in on the NBA vet. Pat Bev ripped Paul -- aka the "Point God" -- on 'First Take' on Monday for his abysmal...
NBA
NBC Sports

Barkley's interesting reason for picking Mavs over Warriors

The question of who will win the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks has a different answer depending on who you ask. Charles Barkley made his pick during “Inside the NBA” on Sunday after watching the Mavericks’ shocking Game 7 upset over the Phoenix Suns -- and he thinks Dallas is well on its way to another playoff stunner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Audacy

Audacy

57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy