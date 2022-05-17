Bears sign veteran offensive tackle Shon Coleman, waive punter Ryan Winslow

(670 The Score) The Bears on Tuesday signed veteran offensive tackle Shon Coleman and waived punter Ryan Winslow.

Coleman, 30, played in 23 games with the Browns from 2016-'17, including a full season of starts in 2017. However, he hasn't played in a regular-season game since. Coleman dealt with a leg injury in 2019, opted out of the 2020 season amid the pandemic and was on injured reserve in 2021. He was waived by the Colts last week.

Winslow, 28, was signed by the Bears in February. Rookie Trenton Gill, a seventh-round pick in the NFL Draft, is now Chicago's lone punter.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

