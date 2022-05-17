ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears sign veteran offensive tackle Shon Coleman, waive punter Ryan Winslow

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yyapq_0fh1Bg6800

(670 The Score) The Bears on Tuesday signed veteran offensive tackle Shon Coleman and waived punter Ryan Winslow.

Coleman, 30, played in 23 games with the Browns from 2016-'17, including a full season of starts in 2017. However, he hasn't played in a regular-season game since. Coleman dealt with a leg injury in 2019, opted out of the 2020 season amid the pandemic and was on injured reserve in 2021. He was waived by the Colts last week.

Winslow, 28, was signed by the Bears in February. Rookie Trenton Gill, a seventh-round pick in the NFL Draft, is now Chicago's lone punter.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Patriots Released Quarterback Monday: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots have waived quarterback, D'Eriq King. The move was announced on Monday after the Patriots signed King directly after the NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent. King was the starting quarterback at Miami during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and was also at Houston from 2016-19.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Colts could sign veteran QB after trading for Matt Ryan?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and company are hoping they upgraded at the quarterback position this offseason by trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and then acquiring one-time Most Valuable Player Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. It appears Indianapolis isn't out of the quarterback market quite yet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
City
Winslow, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Browns, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Punter#Veteran#American Football#Colts#The Nfl Draft#Twitter
The Spun

Brady Quinn Names 1 Young Quarterback He's Not A Believer In

Former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn isn't a believer in one AFC East quarterback. Quinn was speaking about the New York Jets on CBS Sports HQ and he doesn't think they're going to be good this year. In turn, he also isn't a believer in second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. "Their season...
NFL
Mic

Colin Kaepernick is about to be a doctor

Colin Kaepernick will receive an honorary degree from Morgan State University. University president David Wilson said that the former NFL quarterback and political activist would receive the degree alongside businessman David Burton and filmmaker David Talbert this Saturday. “We are absolutely thrilled to bestow honorary degrees to David E. Talbert,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman has blunt take on Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is now the quarterback for the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are Wentz’s third team in three years. So it goes without saying, the former Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts QB is running out of chances. ESPN’s new Monday Night Football broadcast team, Troy Aikman and play-by-play announcer...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Dante Pettis Hoping to Resurrect Career

New Chicago Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis hopes to revive his career after lackluster performances in San Francisco and New York. It is no secret that the Chicago Bears desperately need wide receiver help. The unit last season underperformed. Whoever was in quarterback dropped back and constantly saw his receivers blanketed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

The Cardinals Signed A New Quarterback On Monday

Among the players the Arizona Cardinals signed from their rookie minicamp over the weekend was quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. Guarantano, who went undrafted last month, spent last season playing for Washington State. He completed 33 of 49 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

49ers Released Tight End On Tuesday Afternoon

The San Francisco 49ers made some changes to their depth chart at tight end this Tuesday. San Francisco announced that it signed tight end Troy Fumagalli to a one-year deal. In order to make room for him, the team waived tight end Garrett Walston. Fumagalli, 27, was selected by the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Adams Trade Looms Large in PFF’s Offseason Grade for Packers

Armed with an additional $6.2 million of salary-cap space following the contract extension for All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, the Green Bay Packers have a few extra bucks to potentially use on a veteran addition. It’s slim pickings in free agency but finding a difference-maker isn’t impossible. Last year, for instance,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl Champion Safety Arrested in Texas

A star NFL player who is currently a free agent is in some legal trouble. According to WFAA in Dallas, Earl Thomas was arrested over the weekend in his hometown of Orange, Texas more than two weeks after a warrant was issued following an alleged violation of a court protective order. Thomas was arrested after he was recognized at a restaurant.
ORANGE, TX
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy