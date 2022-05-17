ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

6 arrested in U.S. after discovery of cross-border tunnel filled with narcotics

By Salvador Rivera
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rNAH_0fh1BdRx00

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Six people, all U.S. residents, have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a smuggling tunnel Friday in San Diego and Tijuana.

The cross-border tunnel, which Mexican authorities found first, begins in Tijuana and ends inside a warehouse just east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

‘Fully operational’ cross-border drug tunnel found in San Diego
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFQhP_0fh1BdRx00
Federal agents stand near the opening of a cross-border smuggling tunnel that ended at a warehouse in Otay Mesa, a community southeast of San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8hAW_0fh1BdRx00
    Homeland Security Investigations
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYAFr_0fh1BdRx00
    Homeland Security Investigations
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EMmFl_0fh1BdRx00
    Homeland Security Investigations
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0uuR_0fh1BdRx00
    Homeland Security Investigations

The tunnel measures 1,744 feet in length and is 61 feet deep, agents with Homeland Security Investigations said Monday. It measures 4 feet in diameter and has reinforced walls and ventilation, electric and rail systems.

Inside, investigators found 1,762 pounds of cocaine,164 pounds of meth and 3.5 pounds of heroin.

It was discovered on Friday by agents who were conducting surveillance on a “known drug stash house” in National City, just south of Downtown San Diego.

They followed two suspects who left the house in a vehicle and drove to the warehouse.

“Upon searching the warehouse, agents uncovered a sophisticated border tunnel exit point carved out on cement floor,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “We allege our defendants were driving into garage and loading and dropping off cardboard boxes full of drugs to further the movement and distribution of drugs into the United States.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

The tunnel is the 91st in the Tijuana-San Diego area and the 272nd tunnel found along the entire border since 1993.

The six suspects were arraigned Monday afternoon in a federal courtroom , all six pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
National City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling Tunnel#Downtown San Diego#Tijuana#Heroin#Border Report#Mexican#Otay Mesa
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy