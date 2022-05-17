ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Man convicted of killing grandmother in Fond du Lac County

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A man who blamed his grandmother’s slaying on the “cartel” has been found guilty of killing her in Fond du Lac County.

Thirty-three-year-old Gregory Spittel was convicted late Monday of second-degree reckless homicide and several other charges. According to the criminal complaint, Spittel was upset with his grandmother, 75-year-old Carole Foreman, for giving information to police which resulted in his arrest.

The attack happened on Aug. 23, 2019, in the city of Waupun. A criminal complaint says Spittel hit Foreman, causing her to fall and hit her head on the concrete basement floor. He asked a neighbor to call 911 the next day.

Foreman died at the hospital several days later of multiple blunt force injuries.

