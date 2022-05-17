101st Airborne soldiers to rotate to Europe, replace 82nd Airborne Division

In the run-up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States deployed additional troops to Germany, Romania, and Poland to shore up the NATO alliance and to help support the Ukrainian military.

The 82nd Airborne's division deployed elements of their Immediate Response Force (IRF), other 82nd Brigades also deployed, and a smaller contingent from the 101st Airborne Division.

That was back in February, and now the Pentagon is announcing that over the summer these units will be rotated back to the U.S. and new soldiers will replace them to maintain the same force posture in Europe.

The Army announced that 500 soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division headquarters will deploy to replace the 82nd Airborne Division headquarters.

Additionally, "The 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, will deploy approximately 4,200 Soldiers to replace the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, from Fort Hood, Texas, will deploy approximately 4,200 Soldiers to replace the 1st Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division," the U.S. Army announced .

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to fight a pitched battle in the Eastern sectors of their country against Russian forces, taking back terrain in some instances, often with American-made weaponry and intelligence support .

Reach Jack Murphy: jack@connectingvets.com or @JackMurphyRGR .

