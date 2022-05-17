ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

WATCH: Oregon 4-star commit Jurrion Dickey shows out, named ‘Alpha Dog’ at recruiting camp

By Zachary Neel
Oregon Duck fans got some great news a couple of weeks ago when 4-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey announced his commitment to come to Eugene to play his college ball.

Dickey, who stands at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 WR in the nation, and No. 59 player overall, but many recruiting analysts believe that he will likely climb in those rankings and potentially earn a 5th star this coming season as a senior.

Those are some big expectations, but this past week Dickey showed why many think it’s possible. At the UC Report Elite Underclassmen Combine in Northern California, Dickey put on an impressive display of what he’s capable of.

The performance was impressive enough for 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins to name Dickey the ‘Alpha Dog’ at the camp, standing above the rest.

“It’s always fun seeing guys like Dickey attend camps when they really have nothing to prove,” Biggins said, via Scorebook Live. “He has already committed to Oregon and the All-American Bowl but wanted to come out just to get in some work and compete. He did all five testing metrics, looked great in position drills and dominated in one-on-ones. When looking at Dickey, it’s tough to find any real weaknesses there. He has a rock-solid 6-2 frame, has both short-area quickness and long speed, is very physical, has strong hands, and plays with a nice edge in his game. He’s a highly competitive kid and is a player we think can come in and make an immediate impact at the next level.”

Music to Oregon fan’s ears. It will be entertaining to watch Dickey’s progression over the next handful of months as he finishes out his high school career and gets prepared to come to Eugene ready to compete. By the looks of it, he should be able to have an instant impact with the Ducks next season.

List

Where the Oregon Ducks rank in ESPN's latest future defense power rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trfeH_0fh1AlcO00

