ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro native describes controversial traffic stop with lacrosse team in Georgia

By Daryl Matthews
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFx8i_0fh1A8TQ00

(WGHP) — Delaware State University student-athlete Hannah McMasters said the day her teammates were pulled over on their bus coming from a lacrosse game in Florida is one she will never forget.

McMasters is a former student-athlete of Northern Guilford High School and graduated before heading to Delaware State University.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

McMasters wasn’t on the bus physically because of a broken leg. But she got live updates and details as it was happening.

The stop happened in Liberty County Georgia. Deputies pulled over the bus because the driver was in the left lane.

“It made me angry. It made me sad for my teammates that they had to go through this. It made me feel like we’re just a number in the USA that is racially profiled,” McMasters said.

In the deputy worn camera, you can see deputies finding an unmarked package of the teammates that was given to her by a family member.

In the video, you can hear the deputy telling the owner of the box he will open it if she doesn’t know what was in it. The package was later found out to be a dictionary from the teammate’s aunt.

“He claimed that it was some type of narcotic. He opened it, and it was a dictionary. Just because it’s in a white box doesn’t really mean it’s narcotics,” McMasters said.

The sheriff’s Office of Liberty County released a statement and the body-worn camera footage showing the details of the search.

The president of the university, Tony Allen, announced they will file a complaint with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice nearly a month after the traffic stop.

The university said the search left the student-athletes humiliated and accused officials of “misconduct and racially profiling.”

“Being African American in the U.S. today is hard,” McMasters said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

NC State women adding South Carolina transfer Saniya Rivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State is adding South Carolina transfer and former McDonald’s All-American Saniya Rivers to its women’s basketball program. The school announced Rivers’ addition Friday. She’ll be immediately eligible to play for the upcoming season with three seasons of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-1 instate guard from Wilmington was the No. 3-ranked […]
RALEIGH, NC
WBTV

Lake Norman High School softball coach charged

A man fired multiple rounds at a CATS bus early Wednesday morning. CMPD was called to Ranson Middle School on Thursday after a student brought a gun to school. CMPD responds after gun found at north Charlotte middle school. Updated: 8 hours ago. A gun was found on campus at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Lacrosse#Profiling#Delaware State University#Sports#Wghp#The Sheriff#Office Of Liberty County
WNCT

High Point police officer ‘wins’ dance-off

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point police officer feels that he emerged victorious in this dance-off with a young man. The video features Officer Shackleton with the High Point Police Department. Shackleton says that a group of teens approached him in a parking lot while he was doing paperwork and asked him to […]
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
Delaware State
Local
Georgia Sports
County
Liberty County, GA
Greensboro, NC
Sports
fox46.com

NC trucker’s CDL suspended over guilty plea entered in his absence in SC courtroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With a load of U.S. mail in tow, Jocquill Bethea’s cell phone lit up. His boss was on the other line. “They was [sic] like pull over, stop the truck,” Bethea said his boss told him over the phone. “I understand every reason why they asked me to stop the truck. If I would have gotten in an accident, that’s the loss of my license…if I would have got pulled over for an inspection and my license suspended, that’s a seven-year ban on my license.”
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Dog seen on side of the road in Thomasville rescued

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After weeks of wandering, the stray black dog who made a home on the corner of Cloniger Drive and Liberty Drive in Thomasville was finally captured. “He’s just a sweet dog. He loves everybody,” said Stacy Draper with Ruff Love Rescue. Ruff Love Rescue volunteers saw pictures of the elusive black […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Bridford Parkway shutdown by car crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Bridford Parkway are closed down in both directions due to a car crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between West Wendover Avenue and Bridford Place. Police are advising drivers to navigate the area with caution and to take detours until further notice. Police […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Student hit by car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was hit by a car in Winston-Salem near Simon G. Atkins Academic & Technology High School on Tuesday. FOX8 is told the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run. The student reportedly has minor injuries. There is no suspect information at this time. This is a developing story.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Late grand slam sends Wood Ducks to third straight loss

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carolina Mudcats dealt the Down East Wood Ducks their third straight loss Friday, scoring six runs in the ninth inning to secure an 8-6 win at Five County Stadium. Carolina’s last-minute surge happened after Down East took a 6-2 lead by scoring three runs in the eighth. One of those […]
ZEBULON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy