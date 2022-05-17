ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Democrats want hearings on DeSantis’ elections pick next week

By Lawrence Mower
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
State Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, is Gov. Ron DeSantis' pick to be Florida's secretary of state. [ | Florida House of Representatives ]

TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s Senate Democrats are calling for confirmation hearings next week for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new elections chief, incoming Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

With lawmakers meeting in Tallahassee on Monday for a special legislative session on the state’s property insurance crisis, Democrats said they would have “more than enough time” to hold confirmation hearings.

DeSantis last week named Byrd, a Republican state representative from Neptune Beach, as secretary of state after his predecessor, Laurel Lee, announced she was leaving.

The choice is subject to confirmation by the Senate. With the pivotal midterm elections later this year, next week’s legislative session is likely the only chance senators will have to hold those hearings before the election.

“We believe, and hope you agree, that it would be highly inappropriate for the new Secretary to preside over an election without the opportunity to be questioned under oath and fully vetted before the public,” they wrote to Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, on Tuesday.

Spokespeople for Simpson and DeSantis did not immediately return requests for comment about the request.

DeSantis’ decision to choose Byrd sparked immediate denunciation by Democratic lawmakers, who have clashed with Byrd personally and over some of the controversial legislation he’s sponsored in recent years.

“This may be DeSantis’ most frightening appointment to date,” state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, tweeted last week.

State Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, released a statement after DeSantis announced he was choosing Byrd for secretary of state, saying the idea that Byrd would be in charge of a first-of-its-kind elections police force “should be a frightening thought for every Floridian, no matter who you are or where you come from.”

When a protest in the House gallery broke out during a debate over a bill limiting abortions to 15 weeks, Byrd turned around and cursed out multiple Black Democrats, considered a major breach of decorum. Nixon later called him a “racist.”

DeSantis called Byrd an “ally of freedom and democracy in the Florida Legislature” who will ensure “Florida’s elections remain safe, secure and well-administered.”

Byrd, an attorney who has served in the Legislature since 2016, has sponsored some of DeSantis’ top priorities in recent years, including 2019 legislation banning so-called “sanctuary cities,” a 2020 bill requiring that some employers check the immigration status of new workers and broad anti-rioting legislation in 2021.

He also bucked his own party’s leadership in the Legislature to side with DeSantis’ proposal to redraw the state’s congressional maps, which would eliminate two districts represented by Black Democrats.

