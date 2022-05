MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Aldi has announced the closure of their location on Lamar Avenue. A spokesperson from the company provided the following statement:. We’ve made the difficult decision to permanently close our store located at 2877 Lamar Ave in Memphis. We do not take the closing of this location lightly. Our decision was based on several factors, including repeated burglaries, property damage and poor sales performance. Out of concern for our employees and customers, keeping this store open was no longer a sustainable option. Our employees will continue to work at one of our other ALDI locations in the immediate area.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO