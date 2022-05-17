ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, DE

Trooper’s Seek Public’s Assistance With Locating Wanted Subject

dsp.delaware.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating 46-year-old Elmis Salguero- Sarceno of Lincoln, DE. Elmis currently has an active felony criminal warrant from an incident that occurred on May 16, 2022. Elmis is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’05” tall, weighing approximately 186 pounds,...

dsp.delaware.gov

Comments / 1

Related
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Need Your Help Identifying These Shoplifting Suspects

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with attempting to identify two suspects who shoplifted from the Lowe’s in Lewes on Monday evening, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on May 16, 2022, at approximately 8:28 p.m., an unknown white male subject...
LEWES, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on Thursday evening. On May 19, 2022, at approximately 5:52 p.m., a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road, where there is a posted stop sign. At the same time, a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Hardscrabble Road approaching the intersection at East Trap Pond Road. Hardscrabble Road is a through-way at this location and vehicle traffic is not required to stop. For unknown reasons, the Civic failed to stop at the posted stop sign and continued into the intersection directly into the path of the Accord. As a result, the front of the Accord struck the left front of the Civic. After the collision, the Civic was forced off the roadway and rolled once before coming to rest in a residential yard. The Accord was also forced off the roadway and came to rest in a residential yard.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Woman Dies in Georgetown Crash

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday night crash in Georgetown that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Salisbury, Md. woman. Police said that shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road and approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road, where there is a posted stop sign. At the same time, a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Hardscrabble Road and approaching the intersection at East Trap Pond Road.
GEORGETOWN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, DE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Arrest Two Subjects Following Narcotics Investigation

Delaware State Police have arrested 61-year-old Robert Barry of Clayton, DE and 57-year-old Janeen Vidakovich of Clayton, DE on drug and weapon charges following a narcotics investigation that began in April. On May 9, 2022, troopers concluded a two-month drug investigation surrounding Robert Barry. A search warrant was executed on...
CLAYTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Two Subjects Following Daytime Burglary

Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Aubree Cruz and a 15-year-old male, both of Dover, DE, following a burglary that took place in the Dover area on Wednesday afternoon. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 1:23 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 3000 block of Forrest Avenue regarding...
DOVER, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 1 is issuing a Gold Alert for 22-year-old Michael Yang of Wilmington, DE. Michael was last seen this morning on May 19, 2022, at approximately 4:45 a.m., in the Wilmington area. Attempts to contact or locate Michael have been unsuccessful, and there is a true concern for his safety and well-being.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Young Maryland Woman Killed In Tragic Delaware Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on Thursday evening, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on May 19, 2022, at approximately 5:52 p.m., a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road...
GEORGETOWN, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Crime Stoppers#Trooper S Seek Public#Hispanic
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Police searching for suspect car in fatal hit and run

Wilmington Police are asking for the public's assistance in tracking down a car believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian last weekend. 54-year old Christopher Horn was hit by a car in the 2100 block of North Market Street around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022.
WILMINGTON, DE
US News and World Report

Police: Woman Fatally Shot When Man Showed Her Shotgun

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A woman was fatally shot when a man showed her his shotgun at a Delaware home, state police said. Troopers responded to a home in Georgetown on Tuesday night for a report of a shooting, Delaware State Police said in a news release. When troopers arrived, police said they found a 54-year-old woman inside the home with a gunshot wound and she died on the scene.
GEORGETOWN, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Missing elderly man found

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man. Police say 91-year-old Robert Harrison Truitt was last seen at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday at 209 Kinsdale Court, Salisbury. He is described as 5’9″ tall, 178 pounds, with green eyes and white hair. His clothing description is unknown, and police say he may be driving a 2009 white Toyota Scion XD with Maryland registration LRP065.
SALISBURY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Police: Gun Brought To Downes Elementary In Newark Was A Toy

Early Friday morning Newark Police responded to Downes Elementry School for reports that a student had brought a gun to school. An email sent to parents by the Christina School District this afternoon indicates that a student informed a teacher of the possibility of a weapon being brought to school by another student.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Georgetown man charged with manslaughter after gun fires

A 26-year old Georgetown man is in jail on charges of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a 54-year old woman Tuesday evening. Delaware State Police say Jordan Walls was showing the victim a gun and it went off at a home east of Georgetown. The victim was...
GEORGETOWN, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating Jessup Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, May 15, at approximately 7:52 p.m., in the 2400 block of Jessup Street. Police say they located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This remains a developing story as the police investigation continues.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Del. judge bars laptop evidence in State Auditor case

DOVER, Del. – A Delaware judge has chastised prosecutors for failing to turn over information to the defense in a criminal corruption case against State Auditor Kathy McGuiness, issuing a ruling that also exposed weaknesses in the state’s cyber forensic capabilities. In a ruling on Wednesday, Superior Court...
DELAWARE STATE
BreakingAC

Atlantic City police arrest two with drugs

Atlantic City police arrested two men during a surveillance operation Wednesday. Vice detectives tried to stop a vehicle in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue at about 9 p.m., after seeing a wanted man in the back seat, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Regan Young, 18, of Atlantic City, got out...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy