No one was hurt after shots rang out in a neighborhood near I-180 and Adams just before 11:00 Wednesday night. “Arriving officers located four spent .380 shell casings in the street and observed a nearby garage door and Chrysler 300 had been damaged by gunfire,” says LPD Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says damage to the car is around $2000. The garage sustained $600 in damage. No arrests have been made.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO