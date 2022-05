Hunt down these Borderlands 3 Legendaries to add some of the best weapons to your Vault Hunting armory. Not only are the best Legendaries extremely powerful, they also come with loads of interesting effects and abilities to help out your treasure hunting. Ridiculous and amazing Borderlands 3 Legendary guns are obviously the main draw, but you'll also be able to grab grenades, shields, class mods, and trinkets to boost your abilities. Finding them all is where the challenge lies, however - some are just lying around, some are mission rewards, and others drop from certain defeating certain bosses. Here are the best Borderlands 3 Legendaries that you should get.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO