COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department was searching for a young woman that had not been seen since May 13. Key’Asia Walker was last seen at a Sphinx gas station in the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road at around 3:30 p.m. on May 13. She was in a black Toyota Rav-4 with a handicap sticker on the rearview mirror.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO