ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas 2 Year Old Orders 31 Cheeseburgers On His Moms Phone

By Ingra
KIXS FM 108
KIXS FM 108
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas 2-Year-Old Orders 31 Cheeseburgers From His Mom's Phone. They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, so it should not come as such a surprise that a sweet 2-year-old Texas boy took matters into his own hands, and with his mother's phone, ordered a little something,...

kixs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

How A Texas Mom Found Herself With Nearly Three Dozen McDonald's Hamburgers

Imagine being a McDonald's worker. You're having an average, run-of-the-mill shift. It's the kind of day where you're just dealing with customers and filling fry containers, the kind of day where the only exciting thing that happened so far was someone spilling their McFlurry on the floor. That is, until you and your co-workers start noticing someone's putting in an order for a lot of burgers — and quite a lot of burgers at that. Indeed, someone has put in an order for 31 cheeseburgers, all for one person. Just who is this person with a mammoth appetite for McDonald's? The cheeseburger-loving culprit was none other than Ricardo, Texas, resident Barrett Golden, which is all the more impressive considering Barrett is only 2 years old.
TEXAS STATE
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheeseburgers#Hamburger#Food Drink#Mcdonald
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator Ever Found In Louisiana

Louisiana is a diverse state situated next to the Gulf of Mexico. Although Louisiana has rich uplands, it also has the alluvial region which was created by the Mississippi River. Within the alluvial region are many swamps and wetlands which are a perfect habitat for many different animals. Amongst these animals are alligators. Incredibly, there are around 2 million in the state of Louisiana alone – the largest population in the entire US. As alligators live in freshwater habitats, the wetland regions are a prime area for them to thrive. In fact, some thrive so well that they reach astonishing lengths! But just how big do they get? Join us as we discover the biggest alligator ever found in Louisiana!
LOUISIANA STATE
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy