RECIPE: Smoky Beef Brisket That People Love

Among fast food retail analysts, Burger King has a reputation for putting lots of energy into targeting the younger generations by coming up with irreverent, if gimmicky, one-off marketing campaigns, and in relatively rapid-fire succession (per CNN). "They've really focused a lot on marketing, product development, and menu innovation," GlobalData Retail's Managing Director, Neil Saunders told CNN of the fast food giant. More to the point, when Burger King has pulled back on such efforts, such as it did in 2021, it found itself falling behind Wendy's (via Forbes), which has since taken over as McDonald's closest competitor. But a survey conducted by Mashed has revealed what looks to be a rather perplexing paradox.
Comments / 0