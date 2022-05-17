ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

RECIPE: Smoky Beef Brisket That People Love

By Jamie Tarence from Birmingham, AL American Hometown Media
Albany Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTender and juicy, you'll find excuses to make this smoky beef brisket. Slice it and use it on a sandwich. It can be...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Blue Bell Ice Cream Brought Back This Favorite Summer Flavor

With summer around the corner, it's time to bust out all of your favorite ice cream treats. If you're looking for some new flavors to try, Ben and Jerry's most recent flavor is inspired by the classic summer dessert, cherry crumble. For ice cream fans who prefer to buy in bulk, Costco has a frozen treat inspired by Stroopwafels. But if you prefer flavors that are tried and true and evoke country cooking, then look no further than Blue Bell's Southern Blackberry Cobbler Ice Cream.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

We Published This Recipe 5 Years Ago, and We Still Think It’s One of Our Best

One of the very best parts of my job as a recipe editor here at Kitchn is getting to read through every recipe that we publish, and I’m pretty sure I’ve looked through thousands at this point. There’s always some new ingredient, technique, or flavor combination that’s inspiring and guaranteed to start my stomach rumbling if it’s getting close to mealtime. I occasionally come across recipes that sound so delicious or have a fun new twist that they immediately get slotted into my cooking rotation.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient That Can Take Your Fried Chicken To The Next Level

There are few dishes more irresistible on a menu than fried chicken. This special occasion meal is more popular than ever as fast food chains and fancy restaurants alike compete for the top honor of "best." The weekend picnic staple is approaching its peak season, ready to be served on a plate surrounded by mashed potatoes and greens or sandwiched between pickles and coleslaw on a soft bun. As irresistible as fried chicken is to many meat-eaters, it can be equally daunting for home cooks to make.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient For A More Delicious Chili

Chili, with all its savory flavors of meat, beans, and tomatoes, is more of an autumn or winter meal, something hot and rich that's best reserved for cold nights than scorching summer days. But that doesn't mean that a big bowl of meaty chili can't have a place during summer, right? After all, what better way to liven up those freshly grilled hot dogs with a slather of chili? And it's always a welcome sight to see a crockpot full of chili at your relatives' Fourth of July barbecue.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Brisket#Corned Beef#Smoky#Celery Salt#Food Drink#C Worcestershire
Mashed

This Ingredient Swap Instantly Upgrades Boxed Mac And Cheese

In this day and age, there are plenty of ways to enjoy mac and cheese. You can get it from a restaurant. You can buy it pre-made from the grocery store or deli. You can make a creamy homestyle mac and cheese from scratch. You can buy boxed mac and cheese, or go with those little cups that just might catch your microwave on fire if you forget to add water.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Best Sandwich At Burger King

Among fast food retail analysts, Burger King has a reputation for putting lots of energy into targeting the younger generations by coming up with irreverent, if gimmicky, one-off marketing campaigns, and in relatively rapid-fire succession (per CNN). "They've really focused a lot on marketing, product development, and menu innovation," GlobalData Retail's Managing Director, Neil Saunders told CNN of the fast food giant. More to the point, when Burger King has pulled back on such efforts, such as it did in 2021, it found itself falling behind Wendy's (via Forbes), which has since taken over as McDonald's closest competitor. But a survey conducted by Mashed has revealed what looks to be a rather perplexing paradox.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
butterwithasideofbread.com

PINEAPPLE SHEET CAKE

Pineapple Sheet Cake is a delightful tropical dessert that is perfect for pineapple lovers! This sheet cake is made with cake mix, pineapple, pudding mix & is topped with delicious cream cheese frosting. This pineapple sheet cake recipe is packed with buttery flavor and a hint of coconut in every...
RECIPES
Mashed

This Is The Best Hotel Breakfast In The World, According To TripAdvisor

Hotels have something truly special about them, some kind of unexplainable aura that makes them so attractive. Is it the idea of having your bed made for you with clean and fresh-pressed linens and fluffed pillows waiting for you on your return? Is it the nostalgic feeling of being a kid with your family and swimming in the hotel's heated pool, only to be dripping wet and standing in the cold hotel hallway? Or maybe it's the idea of waking up to a buffet in the lobby with warm Belgian waffles, fresh fruit, and a newspaper waiting for you?
LIFESTYLE
30Seconds

5-Ingredient Blender Orange Ice Cream Recipe Tastes Like Summer

Sweet, creamy and citrusy, this easy orange ice cream recipe is a refreshing dessert for spring and summer. You don't need an ice cream maker for this recipe – it's starts in the blender and ends in a pan to freeze. With a little stirring now and then, the result is a refreshing ice cream ready to be served as a snack or for dessert.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

Easy Chicken Enchiladas made completely from scratch with rotisserie chicken for a quick and simple dinner recipe. Our favorite chicken enchilada recipe that is packed with protein and low in fat and carbs too!. We love Mexican food, and enchiladas have always been a favorite of mine. I’ve tried so...
RECIPES
The Daily South

The Secret Ingredient to a Clean Oven Is Already in Your Kitchen

Cleaning the oven is one of those chores that can quickly fall to the bottom of the to-do list—repeatedly. In fact, 41 percent of Americans list cleaning the oven as their least favorite household chore. Even the self-cleaning mode on ovens doesn't really cut it, as it requires a...
HOME & GARDEN
thecountrycook.net

Southern Fried Okra

A delicious southern staple, this Fried Okra is a classic recipe that comes together in less than 20 minutes. The perfect side dish to any southern meal!. In the south, we like to fry vegetables or cook them to death with pork. It's really the only proper way to eat vegetables - ha! Okra is absolutely amazing, if you give it a chance. If you've never tried it, I hope to have you sold on okra when you make it because it really is just that good. This Fried Okra Recipe goes great with any dinner meal that you make, especially if it is of the southern kind. It is also great to just whip up as an appetizer and munch on with some dipping sauce. However you serve it, this Fried Okra is one recipe that you need to add to your must make list.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Easy Chocolate Almond Biscotti Recipe Starts With a Box Cake Mix

Biscotti are Italian cookies that are super crunchy because they are baked twice. These slices of oblong heaven originated in the city of Prato in Tuscany. Here's a simple chocolate biscotti cookie recipe that starts with a cake mix. It's so easy to make! Perfect for when your sweet tooth kicks in.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy