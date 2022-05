Chef Austin Sumrall, co-owner with his wife, Tresse, of Biloxi, Mississippi’s White Pillars Restaurant and Lounge, hails the humble mudbug boil as the pinnacle of parties. “Around here, we do boils for any special occasion in spring, baby showers, you name it,” he says. Growing up, his family celebrated his late-March birthday with crawfish boils. Today, he uses spent crawfish heads to keep the celebration going.

BILOXI, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO