AJ Francis (Top Dolla) On WWE Release, Getting Called Up, Beef With Wrestlers | 2022 Shoot Interview

By Shoot Interviews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sean Ross Sapp speaks to the former Top Dolla about his career, while playing FIFA!. -- Exclusive! Grab the...

Fightful

Ahmed Johnson Says He Would Like To Wrestle Bobby Lashley Or Brock Lesnar

Ahmed Johnson talks about dream opponents from today's WWE roster and his own era. Ahmed Johnson was briefly a top WWE Superstar during the New Generation era. Johnson headlined a number of WWE cards alongside names such as Shawn Michaels. From 1995 until 1998, Johnson was a major part of WrestleMania events and even had the distinction of being the first black WWE Intercontinental Champion.
WWE
Fightful

Ahmed Johnson Says Royalties From His Only Two WWE Video Game Appearances Were ‘A Waste Of Time’

Ahmed Johnson reflects on his two experiences being part of WWE video games. Ahmed Johnson was a part of two of WWE's video games during the New Generation Era. “WWF War Zone” and “WWF In Your House,” released in 1996 and 1998 respectively, were WWE’s first major forays into the fifth-generation video game consoles being released on the original Sony PlayStation. Both games were drastically different in terms of gameplay with In Your House being a direct sequel to “WWF WrestleMania: The Arcade Game” and War Zone was the first attempt at a fully 3D wrestling game from WWE.
WWE
Fightful

John Cena Hopes To Be Back In WWE Soon, Is Very Aware His 20-Year Anniversary Is Around The Corner

We can't see him right now, but John Cena is hopeful he will return to WWE soon. John Cena was the top guy in WWE for over a decade, however, these days he is fully committed to his opportunities beyond the squared circle. John has not been in a ring since last summer when he lost to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and was subsequently beat up by Brock Lesnar. However, this year marks a special one for John as he will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his main roster WWE debut.
WWE
Fightful

Four Horsemen Reunion Announced For Starrcast V

Starrcast announced that Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Lex Luger, JJ Dillon, and Barry Windham will reunite for one last ride. The panel is being billed as the first and last time the Horsemen will be on stage together. One of the most popular groups in wrestling history, the group was formed in 1985 with the original members consisting of Flair, Arn, Tully, Dillon, and Ole Anderson. Windham was part of the group beginning in 1988 through 1991 while Luger was part of the group in 1987.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fightful

Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) Files To Trademark 'Hatchet'

The former Dexter Lumis has filed for a new trademark. On May 13, Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) filed to trademark "Hatchet" for entertainment purposes and merchandise. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment...
WWE
Fightful

AJ Francis Hopes To Continue Hosting WWE Most Wanted Treasures On A&E, Understands If He's Replaced

AJ Francis talks about hosting WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures and plans for him to host Raw Underground. Before Top Dolla was on WWE NXT as a member of Hit Row, the WWE Universe at large was introduced to AJ Francis through WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E. AJ was the host of the series and presented as a relatable fan who would be just as excited about finding some of these "treasures" as anyone watching at home would be.
NFL
Fightful

AJ Francis Says A FOX Executive Told Hit Row They Were Getting Called Up But To 'Keep It Kayfabe'

AJ Francis reflects on Hit Row getting called up to SmackDown and the unique way that they found out they would be. AJ “Top Dolla” Francis was more than ready to be called up to the main roster by the time the call came in October 2021. Hit Row, which also featured Swerve Strickland, B-Fab, and Ashante Adonis was a unit for 6 months in NXT when they were called to the main roster.
WWE
Fightful

MJF Touts The WWE Performance Center's Ability To Create Stars

MJF says people on Twitter have brainworms and objectively praises the WWE Performance Center. Maxwell Jacob Friedman has made no secret about it, his All Elite Wrestling contract expires in 2024 and he's very open to the idea of going to WWE. In fact, on the most recent episode of Dynamite, MJF referenced Cody Rhodes and made a brief remark about how nobody backstage in AEW wants him to talk about 2024.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (5/18) Preview: Joker's Wild In The Owen, CM Punk, MJF, And More In Attendance

All Elite Wrestling is back with another night of action and tonight, much of the focus is on the Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament and the two Jokers that will be making their presence felt tonight. In addition to that, CM Punk will be on commentary, William Regal comes face-to-face with an old rival, and much more. Here's everything you need to know before tonight's episode of Dynamite airs on TBS.
WWE
Fightful

Battle Of The Brands With Tyler Breeze And Xavier Woods Is Returning For YOU PEOPLE

The hit UpUpDownDown series is back. Xavier Woods (Austin Creed) announced that Battle of the Brands is back on UpUpDownDown. Tyler Breeze will return as Woods' opponent. Battle of the Brands started in 2019 with Woods and Breeze squaring off in GM Mode on SmackDown vs. Raw 2006. A satly Woods was thoroughly dominated by Breeze throughout the series.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

