ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE responds after Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out ahead of ‘Monday Night Raw’ main event

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sNwvA_0fh16r8700

(NEXSTAR) – There was plenty of drama at this week’s taping of “Monday Night Raw,” but most of it appeared to be unscripted — and took place off-screen.

The WWE is claiming that two of its superstars — Sasha Banks and Naomi — had “walked out” of the arena prior to their scheduled appearance in the main event of “Monday Night Raw” on May 16.

Buck, Aikman excited about ‘starting over’ with ESPN

The tag-team champions were slated to participate in a “six-pack challenge” against four other wrestlers during Monday’s taping in Norfolk, Virginia. The main event was replaced with a match between Becky Lynch and Asuka, who were also scheduled to appear in the six-way challenge.

“When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight’s ‘Monday Night Raw,’” the WWE wrote in an official statement issued after Monday’s taping.

“During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out,” the statement continued. “They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract.”

The WWE also apologized to spectators and viewers for being “unable to deliver” the planned main event.

PGA shaping up as much different from previous 4 in Tulsa

Sasha Banks and Naomi — aka Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu — had yet to publicly comment on the events of Monday night. Many fans on Twitter, however, seemed to side with the duo. Others took issue with the WWE’s statement, as well WWE announcer Corey Graves, who called the two unprofessional during the broadcast.

Some also pointed to a off-script moment between female wrestlers Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair which played out during a live show, and did not earn a public statement from the WWE.

“Becky & Charlotte can embarrass the company on national TV but Naomi & Sasha gotta get a statement put out saying how they’re unprofessional and dragged on tv by Corey graves…?” one fan wrote.

“Sasha Banks and Naomi are incredible, star talents regardless of whether that’s in WWE or elsewhere,” added wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Fightful also suggested that Sasha Banks, who had previously taken a hiatus in 2019 to deal with depression, had voiced her displeasure with the creative direction of the producers’ plans prior to Monday’s show, and left — along with Naomi — before the start of the broadcast and not during it, citing information from inside sources.

When asked whether Sasha Banks or Naomi would be facing disciplinary actions, or if the WWE was under the impression that they had resigned, a representative for the WWE directed Nexstar to its existing statement at WWE.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 WWE Stars Walked Out Last Night: Fans React

Sasha Banks and Naomi were originally scheduled to be part of Raw's main event on Monday night. However, that match never took place. The WWE announced in a statement that Banks and Naomi, the current women's tag team champions, left mid-show. They left their title belts behind before exiting the building.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
PWMania

Reason Why Randy Orton Did Not Appear On WWE RAW With Riddle

Riddle defeated Jimmy Uso in a singles match on this week’s edition of WWE RAW, despite interference from Jey Uso. Randy Orton was not present at ringside due to a “family commitment,” according to the announcers. Orton was in New York today for the FOX upfronts, according...
WWE
411mania.com

Latest Update On Sasha Banks & Naomi Walking Out Of Raw, WWE’s Statement Made Public

UPDATE 3: A new report has additional details on the situation with Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on tonight’s WWE Raw taping. Fightful Select reports that the people they spoke with that worked on the match said that the match was to be put together in such a way that Naomi would not have interacted with Sasha Banks and Doudrop would not have come into contact with Nikki ASH during the bout. The working plan was to have Naomi pinning Nikki ASH and not Banks as some have speculated on.
WWE
E! News

WWE Addresses Naomi and Sasha Banks' Shocking Absence From Match

The WWE is speaking out after Naomi and Sasha Banks were noticeably absent from Monday Night Raw. In a statement released May 17, the organization confirmed, "During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out."
WWE
411mania.com

More Behind the Scenes Rumors on What Took Place at Last Night’s WWE Raw with Sasha Banks & Naomi

– PWInsider has an update with additional details on the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation that saw them walk out of WWE Raw while the show was going on last night. As noted, Naomi was originally expected to win the previously announced Six-Pack Challenge and go on to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. According to the new report, the show would’ve ended with both Naomi and Banks celebrating that Naomi would face Belair for the title at the event.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Corey Graves
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
John Laurinaitis
PWMania

Carmella Addresses Corey Graves’ Comments on WWE RAW About Sasha Banks and Naomi

Corey Graves received some backlash from WWE fans on social media for what he said about Sasha Banks and Naomi on Monday’s RAW. Graves stated that Sasha and Naomi “summarily and unprofessionally left the arena” before the scheduled six-pack challenge could take place. It’s been speculated that...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Raw#Combat#Espn
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Becky Lynch Swings At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

After WWE RAW went off air, a fan caught an exchange between Becky Lynch and Cody Rhodes, a moment that saw the former Raw Women’s Champion take a swing at the American Nightmare while selling Asuka’s green mist. Lynch had been hit by the mist at the end...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Child in home of murder-suicide in Escambia County

UPDATE (5/16 5:32 p.m.): Deputies have confirmed a man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself. Sheriff Simmons said there were family members in the apartment including a child at the time of the shooting. None of them were hurt. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Citizen complaint leads to drug trafficking arrest

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a citizen complaint and a Crime Stoppers tip helped OCSO to locate a Florida man they say was trafficking narcotics from his home on Vermont Avenue. OCSO said Eugene Bradley, 34, had 10 grams of methamphetamine, a gram of fentanyl, 27 grams of cocaine, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy