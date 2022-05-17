ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

US judge: Man falsely arrested by Louisiana sheriff’s office

By KEVIN McGILL
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixlmb_0fh16etu00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal agent was illegally arrested in 2019 after criticizing a Louisiana sheriff’s office’s investigation of a still-unsolved shooting death, a federal judge has ruled.

Jerry Rogers Jr. filed a civil rights lawsuit in early 2020, claiming false arrest and imprisonment by members of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. In a ruling dated Friday, U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo ruled in favor of Rogers on two main claims in the suit, saying two sheriff’s office officials are liable for damages in the case.

No more murder charge for women in Louisiana abortion bill

A decision in Rogers’ suit against Sheriff Randy Smith remains pending, but Milazzo rejected Smith’s motion to throw out the case.

Rogers was arrested for “criminal defamation” after he criticized the investigation into the still-unsolved 2017 death of Nannette Krentel, found shot to death in the burned wreckage of her home in Lacombe. Rogers, an agent with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, had followed the case through news accounts, according to the court record. He sent anonymous emails to relatives of the victim, criticizing the investigation.

After an investigation, Rogers was arrested. The sheriff’s office said at the time that his emails contained false, defamatory information and hindered the investigation.

Milazzo on Friday ruled against two sheriff’s officials, Danny Culpepper and Keith Canizaro, rejecting arguments that they were immune from prosecution in Rogers’ arrest. The ruling noted that the local district attorney had advised that arresting Rogers on the criminal defamation charge would be unconstitutional, and that Louisiana’s criminal defamation statute was later repealed.

Louisiana state troopers charged in beating of Black man

“Here, it is well-settled in Louisiana law both that a police officer is a public official and that Louisiana’s criminal defamation statute is unconstitutional as applied to public officials,” Milazzo wrote. “Indeed, prior to its repeal in 2021 the law was included in the Unconstitutional Statutes Biennial Report to the Legislature in 2016, 2018, and 2020.”

In refusing to dismiss one of the claims against Smith, Milazzo said Rogers had made valid arguments that his arrest was retaliatory, both because the arrest warrant didn’t identify a specific statute and because authorities arrested Rogers when issuing him a summons would have been sufficient.

Rogers sought an unspecified amount of damages in the case, which will be the subject of future court proceedings.

Chadwick Collings, an attorney representing the sheriff and his employees, said in an email that the statute under which Rogers was arrested was “valid and enforceable” at the time of the arrest, and that Smith would appeal the judge’s ruling.

Collings wrote that the sheriff also disagreed with Milazzo’s finding that it was the sheriff’s department’s duty to determine whether the statute used in Rogers’ case was unconstitutional.

“The Sheriff believes such questions are the sole province of the Courts, and there has never been a case before any Federal or State Court that stated a detective, as opposed to an elected official, is legally incapable of being a victim of criminal defamation,” Collings wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Louisiana man sentenced for severe animal cruelty

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday, a Natchitoches man was sentenced for his conviction of aggravated animal cruelty to animals. Zwerick Hudson was given the maximum sentence, 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, for his severe cruelty case. In 2020 he was convicted after mutilating and killing a small dog with his bare hands.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
fox8live.com

Judge rules St. Tammany man wrongfully arrested

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The attorney for a former St. Tammany sheriff’s deputy says a federal judge has given them a major victory. Jerry Rogers sued the sheriff’s office for alleged criminal defamation after he was arrested for criticizing the sheriff and his handling of the Nannette Krentel murder case five years ago.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Lacombe, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced for His Role in a Federal Drug Conspiracy Involving Cocaine

Louisiana Man Sentenced for His Role in a Federal Drug Conspiracy Involving Cocaine. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on May 12, 2022, Demarco Ford, age 65, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced after pleading guilty to a two-count superseding bill of information. In Count 1, Ford was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine hydrochloride in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), (b)(1)(B), and 846. In Count 2, Ford was charged with use of communication facilities to further a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 843(b).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Arrest#Legislature#Shooting#Violent Crime#Louisiana Sheriff#Ap#Sheriff Randy Smith
WKRG News 5

Washington Co. inmate recaptured and in jail

UPDATE(5/19 10:31 a.m.): The Washington County inmate was recaptured Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m. in McIntosh. WCSO says he stole a van from Chatom last night and drove it to McIntosh, the van was recovered. Chatom Police are investigating the theft and the inmate is back in jail. UPDATE (5/18 9:47 p.m.): A high-ranking law […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Setting Vehicle on Fire and Filing False Stolen Vehicle Report

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Setting Vehicle on Fire and Filing False Stolen Vehicle Report. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) announced on May 16, 2022 that they had arrested a man from St. Martinville, Louisiana and a man from Youngsville, Louisiana for allegedly setting fire to one of their vehicles in February and filing a false stolen vehicle report.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
WKRG News 5

Mississippi receives $250K in Ford Motor Company settlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 18, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced a 41-state settlement with Ford Motor Company. According to several claims, Ford falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of model year 2011–2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. Mississippi will receive $252,066.74 from the settlement. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSLA

Louisiana leader offers solution to tires being dumped

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City governments in Louisiana have struggled to stop folks from throwing their old tires wherever they please. Now, state leaders are stepping in to offer a solution. Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, said he first heard of the problem happening out in rural areas during...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Critical race theory bills killed in Louisiana Legislature

The House Education Committee killed two bills Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, that would have banned critical race theory from being applied to K-12 lessons. Lawmakers called the bills “unnecessary” and “impossible to enforce.” (Canva image) The Louisiana House Education Committee rejected...
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy