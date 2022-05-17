ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Mom is perp-walked in handcuffs after cops charge her with murdering her daughter, 9, who was found strangled, bludgeoned and with bite marks on her back

By Chris Jewers For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The mother of a nine-year-old Brooklyn girl who was found bludgeoned to death and strangled - with bite marks on her back - has been paraded by police.

Shamaine Cato, 48, allegedly waited two hours to call 911 after her daughter Shalom Guifarro died on Sunday. Police arrived at the scene in Crown Heights just after 1pm, and attempted to revive the girl - to no avail.

NYPD officials said on Monday that the girl had been strangled and bludgeoned multiple times, and her death has been ruled a homicide. It's not clear what caused the bite marks on her back.

Cato has since been arrested and charged with murder, assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon.

On Monday, she was pictured being escorted by NYPD officers out of the 77th precinct in Brooklyn and into a cop car. The mother was shown wearing a parker coat with a beanie hat, and a face mask covering her nose an mouth.

The New York Times reported that the city's medical examiner's office said on Monday that Shalom had died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries.

Citing an unnamed official, The Times said the weapon Cato had been charged with possessing was an electrical cable she used to hit her daughter with. The newspaper cited the same official as saying Cato was likely be arraigned on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tOcNM_0fh16c8S00
Shamaine Cato, 48, allegedly waited two hours to call 911 after her daughter Shalom Guifarro died on Sunday. Pictured: Cato is shown being escorted by police on Monday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GlPZS_0fh16c8S00
Police arrived at the scene in Crown Heights just after 1pm, and attempted to revive Cato's daughter. Pictured: Cato, 48, is shown leaving the 77th precinct station in Brooklyn 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4Znk_0fh16c8S00
Cato (pictured being escorted by NYPD officers) has been arrested and charged with murder, assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxcwW_0fh16c8S00
Pictured: Shamaine Cato is seen in the back of a cop car on Monday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOWpW_0fh16c8S00
Detectives are investigating the death of nine-year-old Shalom Guifarro who was found in her family's Crown Heights home suffering from head trauma with bite marks on her back
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8sAz_0fh16c8S00
Inside the fourth-floor apartment of Shamaine Cato, 48, where her nine-year-old daughter was found dead with bite marks on her back

Bart Hubbuch, who owns Memphis Seoul, the ground-floor restaurant on Lincoln Place in the same building told The Times that even police appeared to be wiping away tears because the scene was so grisly.

'They said it was a horrific crime scene,' Hubbuch told the newspaper.

Neighbors said that they frequently heard the mother screaming at the girls and a pit-bull mix dog that they kept in the apartment.

'She was crazy,' neighbor Rey Santiago told the Times. He said that he saw the mother shove and yell at her children.

Hubbuch told the New York Post that the daughters were 'very well-mannered' but Cato is another story.

'The mom is a nightmare though,' the restaurant owner told the paper. 'She was screaming at them. She had this little dog and was really skinny.'

The city's child welfare agency said that state law prohibits releasing information on individual cases.

'We are investigating this case with the NYPD, and we have taken action to secure the safety of the other child in this home,' Administration for Children's Services spokesman Christopher Rucas said.

'This is so sad — that was a beautiful little girl,' Crown Heights local Flora Wilson, 51, told the newspaper. She said that she was friendly with the woman, who neighbors said worked as a helper assisting people sign up for social services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9A1y_0fh16c8S00
Workers at the Memphis Seoul reported a foul odor like sewage coming from the apartment where the nine-year-old girl was found dead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUQhP_0fh16c8S00
Bart Hubbuch, the owner of the Memphis Seoul restaurant, said that Shamaine Cato was a 'nightmare' but her daughters were 'very well-mannered'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EiUx4_0fh16c8S00
The scene were a nine-year-old girl was found dead was so grisly that police could be seen whipping away tears

'She was always screaming at her kids so loud it would startle you,' neighbor Barry Toddman told the Times, but he never saw her hit her kids. 'It was like, Why are you screaming at your kids like that?'

Hubbuch said that the mother's boyfriend was also questioned, but not detained.

'The dad was just here and he got interviewed by the cops and stormed off,' he told the New York Post.

Before first-responders arrived at the scene, workers in the ground floor restaurant Memphis Seoul reported a terrible stench, like raw sewage, coming from the apartment Sunday afternoon.

He said when the superintend went to check on the odor, he made the gruesome discovery, and left the building pale-faced.

Police dismissed the notion that the odor was coming from the girl's dead body, saying 'It takes a lot more time than that before a body starts to smell.'

Another neighbor who lives in the building, but asked not to be named, said that he didn't smell anything on Sunday.

'I wish that I had seen some warning flags,' he said. 'I didn't see anything out of the ordinary. It's tragic.'

